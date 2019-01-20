Accessibility links

Russia

Russian Wartime Comedy Pulled From YouTube

The film received over 1 million views on YouTube.

A controversial Russian film set during the World War II-era blockade of Leningrad has been removed from the video-hosting site YouTube.

Director Aleksei Krasovsky posted on Facebook on January 20 that the comedy Celebration (Prazdnik) had been removed without any explanation from YouTube.

The film is still available on the VK Russian social-media website.

Krasovsky posted the entire film on the website on January 3 after deciding not to submit it to the Russian government for a distribution license. The film was widely criticized by Russian officials and state media as offensive to the memory of the victims of the blockade.

Celebration garnered more than 1 million views during the time it was available on YouTube, with viewers donating more than 3 million rubles ($45,000) to support it.

The siege of Leningrad lasted 872 days from September 1941 until January 27, 1943. It is estimated that about 1.2 million civilians died during the blockade, most of starvation or exposure.

