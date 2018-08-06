Russian Woman Faces Prison Over 'Insulting Religious Feelings'

A Russian woman has gone on trial over social-media memes that prosecutors allege contained hate speech and insulted religious believers.

A court in Barnaul, capital of the Altai Krai in southern Siberia, opened Maria Motuznaya's trial on August 6.

Motuznaya, 23, was charged with inciting racial hatred and insulting the feelings of religious believers after two women complained to police about pictures posted on her account on the social network VKontakte.

Police searched her home in May.

Motuznaya faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

She is one of at least two people in Barnaul to be charged recently with inciting hatred and insulting religious feelings of believers.

Daniil Markin, a 19-year-old film student, was charged with inciting hate speech over a VKontakte meme likening Jesus Christ to Jon Snow, a character in the U.S. television show Game Of Thrones.

The two cases in Barnaul come amid a broadening Russian crackdown on online speech in recent years that rights advocates say is being used to stifle dissent and help law enforcement officials rack up convictions.

Based on reporting by Mediazona and Komsomolskaya Pravda