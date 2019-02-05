Russian Woman Found Guilty In High-Profile 'Krasnodar Cannibals' Case

KRASNODAR, Russia -- A Russian woman has been found guilty of incitement to murder and dismemberment of a person in a high-profile case known as the "Krasnodar cannibals."



Court officials in the southern city of Krasnodar told RFE/RL on February 5 that a jury found 43-year-old Natalya Baksheyeva guilty a day earlier.



Baksheyeva was accused of urging her husband, 36-year-old Dmitry Baksheyev, to kill a woman after an argument at the couple's home in September 2017.

She went on trial in late October.



Baksheyev was also arrested but is being treated for tuberculosis and is to be tried separately.



Investigators began suspecting that cannibalism was also involved when they found pickled body parts in the home Baksheyeva shared with her husband.



Investigators say forensic tests have revealed that pieces of flesh found in jars of brine in the couple's home were parts of the victim's body.



The couple were arrested in 2017, after authorities said they received a call from people who found a phone that Baksheyev had lost and which contained selfies showing him posing with human body parts.