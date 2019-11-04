Russian Woman Jailed In Belarus For Drug Trafficking

A Russian woman has been sentenced to 17 years in prison in western Belarus for illegal drug trafficking.

The Brest regional court said on November 4 that a Russian citizen, whose name was not disclosed, was found guilty of trafficking 100 kilograms of ecstasy and more than 550 grams of hashish.

The woman, who's residence is in Moscow, was arrested in May after Belarusian border guards found the illegal drugs in her car when she tried to cross the border between Belarus and Poland.

Belarusian officials said at the time that it was the largest seizure of ecstasy at the border in the last 25 years.

