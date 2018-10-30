Russian Woman On Trial After Police Find Pickled Body Parts

A Russian woman is being tried in a gruesome case that has led to suspicions of cannibalism because investigators say they found pickled body parts in the home she shares with her husband.

Natalya Baksheyeva, who went on trial on October 29 in the southern city of Krasnodar, is charged with incitement to murder.

The 43-year-old is accused of urging her husband to kill a woman after an argument at the couple's home in September 2017.

Her husband, 36-year-old Dmitry Baksheyev, was also arrested but is being treated for tuberculosis and is to be tried separately.

Baksheyev is suspected of killing and dismembering the victim. A psychiatric assessment has not been performed due to his illness and it is not yet clear what charges will be brought against him.

Investigators say forensic tests have revealed that pieces of flesh found in jars of brine in the couple's home were parts of the victim's body.

The couple were arrested in 2017 after authorities said they searched an abandoned building and found a phone that belonged to Baksheyev and contained selfies showing him posing with human body parts.

