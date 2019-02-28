Russian Woman Sentenced To 10 Years In 'Krasnodar Cannibals' Case

KRASNODAR, Russia -- A court in Russia's southern region of Krasnodar has sentenced a woman to 10 years in prison in connection with a murder case known as the "Krasnodar cannibals," officials at the regional directorate of the Investigative Committee told RFE/RL.



Earlier, 43-year-old Natalya Baksheyeva was found guilty of incitement to murder and dismemberment of a person. The prosecutor in the case had sought a 12-year prison sentence for her.



Baksheyeva was accused of urging her husband, 36-year-old Dmitry Baksheyev, to kill a woman after an argument at the couple's home in September 2017.



During the investigation, police found pickled body parts in the home that Baksheyeva shared with her husband.

Forensic tests later revealed that pieces of flesh found in jars of brine were parts of the victim's body.



The couple was arrested in 2017 after authorities said they received a call from people who found a phone Baksheyev had lost that contained photographs of Dmitry Baksheyev posing with human body parts.



Natalya Baksheyeva went on trial in October.



Her husband, who is being treated for tuberculosis, is being tried separately.