Russian Women Skaters Set New World Records In Quick Succession

Alina Zagitova, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, has set a world record in figure skating's women's singles short program, topping a record set only 15 minutes earlier by her teammate Yevgenia Medvedeva.

The two Russians early on February 21 stood in first and second place in the ongoing competition for the gold and silver medals in women's figure skating at the Winter Games in South Korea.

Zagitova, a 15-year-old phenomenon, scored 82.92 points, performing a flawless Black Swan routine and displacing her friend and training partner Medvedeva, who had earlier scored 81.61 points.

Medvedeva skated to Fredric Chopin's Nocturne in her short program. Both women topped the short program record Medvedeva had set only days earlier during the team competition in the Pyeongchang Games.

Medvedeva also holds the record score in the longer free skating program, set during the 2017 World Team Trophy in Japan.

Both Russian women are heavily favored to win medals in the Olympic competition that concludes with free skating on February 23.

