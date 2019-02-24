Russians Commemorate Slain Kremlin Critic Nemtsov

Thousands of people were marching in Russian cities on February 24 to commemorate slain Kremlin critic and former Deputy Prime Minister Boris Nemtsov.

Rallies were being held in numerous cities across Russia ahead of the fourth anniversary of Nemtsov's murder, which drew international condemnation and highlighted the dangers faced by Russians who oppose the Kremlin.

А former deputy prime minister under President Boris Yeltsin, Nemtsov was an outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin, and had sought to build a viable opposition movement.

He was gunned down on a bridge just meters from the Kremlin on February 27, 2015.

Rallies were being held in Moscow and St. Petersburg, while authorities in the cities of Kirov and Vladivostok refused permission to hold similar events.

Authorities in Moscow authorized the participation of up to 30,000 people.

In July 2017, a Moscow court found five men from Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya guilty of Nemtsov's murder and sentenced them to lengthy prison terms.

But Nemtsov’s relatives and associates believe his killing was ordered at a higher level, and say justice will not be served until the person or people behind it are identified and prosecuted.