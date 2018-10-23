Russian Soccer Fans Injured As Rome Escalator Goes Out Of Control

An escalator in a Rome metro station broke on October 23, injuring up to 30 CSKA Moscow soccer fans who were heading to Rome’s Olympic Stadium to attend a Champions League match between the Russian team and AS Roma, according to a statement from the Russian team's fan club.

Italian police said one person was in critical condition as a result of the accident at the Repubblica subway station in central Rome.

Italy's civil-protection agency confirmed that all of the injured were Russian citizens.

Italy’s state-run RAI television broadcast a video that showed a packed escalator suddenly speed up, hurtling people down the stairs.

Italian media reported that some soccer fans were trapped between the metal plates at the bottom of the escalator.

La Repubblica reported that the escalator broke after singing and chanting fans started to jump up and down on it.

Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa