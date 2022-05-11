Russian Couple In Budapest Opens Their Home To Ukrainian Refugees
A Russian couple living in Hungary has opened their doors to Ukrainian refugees fleeing war in their country. At times, education specialist Anastasia Chukovskaya and her composer husband, Aleksei Zelensky, have hosted more then 30 people in their Budapest home and music studio. They have also found accommodation for refugees elsewhere. But after two months in Hungary, the Ukrainian families now face the bigger challenge of adapting to their new lives.