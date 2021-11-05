Russian Diplomat Found Dead In Front Of Berlin Embassy

A Russian diplomat suspected of being an undercover agent of the FSB intelligence service was found dead in front of the Russian Embassy in Berlin last month, German media reported on November 5.



Berlin police discovered the lifeless body on the sidewalk in front of the embassy building on the morning of October 19, Der Spiegel reported.

Following the report, a German Foreign Ministry spokesperson said they were aware of the diplomat’s death but could not provide further details.



Der Spiegel said the 35-year-old man is believed to have fallen from the upper floor of the embassy building onto Behrenstrasse in central Berlin, just steps away from the Brandenburg Gate.



The Russian Embassy did not agree to an autopsy of the body and German prosecutors could not carry out an investigation due to his diplomatic status, Der Spiegel reported.



According to an official list of diplomats, the man had been accredited as the embassy’s second secretary since the summer of 2019.



However, German security officials suspect he was an agent for Russia’s FSB security service using diplomatic cover, Der Spiegel reported.



The Insider and Bellingcat, however, say that through open sources it can be proved that the deceased is Kirill Zhalo, the son of Lieutenant General Aleksei Zhalo, head of the FSB's Office for the Protection of the Constitutional System.



After examining a vehicle-registration database, the investigators said they found that Kirill Alekseevich Zhalo was registered at the same address as his father in Moscow and previously in Rostov-on-Don.



Kirill Zhalo has reportedly been linked by Western intelligence services to the so-called Tiergarten Murder, in which Zelimkhan "Tornike" Khangoshvili, a Georgian-Chechen exile, was shot dead in broad daylight in Berlin in the summer of 2019.

"The son (who according to @derspiegel's sources was also FSB, which makes sense) was moved from Vienna to Berlin just two months before FSB's 2nd Service -- where the dad is a deputy director -- sent a killer to Berlin [to] assassinate Georgian/Chechen asylum seeker Khangoshvili," Christo Grozev, an investigative journalist who works with Bellingcat, said in a tweet.



"Granted, this might be a coincidence. But it's of note that German authorities believe the killer received support on the ground in Berlin - by the time he arrived for the hit, he had an e-bike and scooter ready, and an escape route planned out for him," Grozev added.

With reporting by Der Spiegel and Reuters