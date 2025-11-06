Saakashvili, Several Other Georgian Opposition Figures, Face Criminal Charges

Just two days after the European Union slammed Georgia for backsliding on democratic reforms, the country's Prosecutor-General’s Office opened a series of criminal cases against leading opposition politicians, including imprisoned former President Mikheil Saakashvili.

Prosecutor-General Giorgi Gvarakidze announced charges including sabotage, aiding activities hostile to the state, and calls to overthrow the government, during a briefing on November 6.

The ruling Georgian Dream party, in power since 2012, said last week that it would file a lawsuit with the Constitutional Court asking to dissolve three opposition groups for allegedly posing "a real threat to the constitutional order."

The eight charged -- Elene Khoshtaria, Zurab Japaridze, Giorgi Vashadze, Nika Gvaramia, Nika Melia, Mamuka Khazaradze, Badri Japaridze, and Saakashvili -- face up to 15 years in prison.

All of the opposition figures are already in jail on other charges except for Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze.

"The pro-Russian regime is today persecuting not only politicians but Georgia’s European path. Resistance will continue at all costs. We are determined to fight for peaceful political change via all legal and political means," the Strong Dream opposition coalition said after the charges were announced.

'Serious Democratic Backsliding'

On November 4, EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos, who was presenting an annual report on progress for EU hopefuls, said that Georgia was a candidate "in name only" due to "serious democratic backsliding."

Georgian Dream has rejected Kos's comments, accusing Brussels of interfering in the country's domestic affairs.

According to Prosecutor-General Gvarakidze, Saakashvili was charged under Article 317 for incitement to unlawful action, which could result in a penalty of up to three years in prison.

Saakashvili, who led Georgia from 2004 to 2013, is serving a prison term for various offenses including abuse of power. He is expected to remain in jail until 2034.

The former president is celebrated by some in Georgia and criticized by others who see him as erratic and authoritarian. His critics also blame him for Georgia's short 2008 war with Russia that ended with Tbilisi losing control over two regions -- Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Other charges against the opposition figures relate to sharing information with foreign officials about Georgia's petroleum imports and military activities; organizing public protests; and attempting to "radicalize" demonstrations following the 2024 parliamentary elections, which the opposition described as fraudulent.

Georgia has seen its relationship with the EU deteriorate since Tbilisi adopted anti-LGBT legislation and a so-called "foreign agents" law last year.

The relationship eroded further after parliamentary elections in October 2024 in which Georgian Dream held on to power. The ruling party then decided to halt EU accession talks, while continuing to pursue what many -- including Brussels -- see as Russian-friendly policies.

Demonstrations have taken place daily in Tbilisi since the elections and intensified after Georgia announced the suspension of accession talks.