Ex-Georgian President Saakashvili Reportedly Loses Ukrainian Citizenship

Reports say President Petro Poroshenko has revoked the Ukrainian citizenship of Georgia's former president, Mikheil Saakashvili, who had served as the governor of Ukraine's Odesa region from May 2015 to November 2016.

Ukraine's TSN news agency quoted sources in the State Migration Service as saying that Saakashvili was deprived of his Ukrainian citizenship because he gave false information when he filled out application forms to obtain the citizenship in 2015.

According to the sources, Saakashvili did not reveal the fact that a probe against him had been launched in his native Georgia.

Russia's Interfax news agency quoted sources close to Ukraine's presidential administration on July 26 as saying that Poroshenko had signed a decree annulling Saakashvili's citizenship.

Ukrainian lawmaker Ihor Mosiychuk also wrote on Facebook on July 26 that Saakashvili had been stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship.

There was no immediate official confirmation from Kyiv about the reports.

Saakashvili, who served as president of Georgia from 2004 to 2013, was stripped of his Georgian citizenship in December 2015 after he accepted a Ukrainian passport.

Saakashvili is wanted in Tbilisi on criminal charges related to his activities when he was Georgia's president.

He has said the charges are politically motivated.

