Saakashvili Supporters Demand Poroshenko Resignation

Supporters of opposition leader Mikheil Saakashvili are demonstrating in Kyiv to demand the resignation of President Petro Poroshenko.

Hundreds of people gathered on March 18 in the Ukrainian capital in Independence Square -- Maidan Nezalezhnosti -- the epicenter of the Euromaidan protests that drove a Moscow-friendly president from power four years ago.

Security was tightened with several buses with police parked nearby.

No incidents between police and protesters have been reported so far.

The demonstration comes weeks after police in Kyiv dismantled a protest camp set up by Saakashvili backers near the national parliament building.

More than 100 protesters were detained and 20 wounded in that police raid on March 3.

The tent camp was set up last year by supporters of Saakashvili, a former Georgian president who became the governor of Ukraine's Odesa region.

Saakashvili later resigned from the Odesa governor's post and went into opposition against Poroshenko. He was deported from Ukraine to Poland in February.

The camp was an offshoot of a broader opposition movement that holds regular peaceful protests in Kyiv to demand the resignation of Poroshenko over stalled reforms.

With reporting by UNIAN