With Saakashvili On Hunger Strike, Supporters Demand His Transfer To Civilian Hospital
Activists of Mikheil Saakashvili's United National Movement (ENM) and other supporters marched in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, on November 15, demanding his immediate transfer from a prison hospital to a civilian clinic. They say the former Georgian president's health is failing while he is on a hunger strike, but the government has refused to transfer him. Saakashvili was convicted of abuse of power in absentia and jailed upon his return to Georgia last month.