Hundreds Of Saakashvili Supporters Rally In Georgian Capital On First Day Of Ex-President's Trial

Police in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, have arrested dozens of protesters demanding the release of jailed former President Mikheil Saakashvili. Hundreds of his supporters rallied outside government buildings and in front of a courtroom where his trial started on November 10. Georgia's penitentiary service said that Saakashvili was not brought to the trial at Tbilisi City Court due to coronavirus precautions and the defendant’s poor health. He has been on hunger strike for 41 days.