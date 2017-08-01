Saakashvili Wants To Return To Ukraine To Fight For Citizenship

Ex-Georgian president and former regional governor of Odesa, Mikheil Saakashvili, said he wants to be allowed back into Ukraine so he can fight to have his Ukrainian citizenship restored. It was revoked in July by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, reportedly on the grounds that Saakashvili failed to mention there was a criminal case against him in Georgia. Speaking to journalists in Kyiv on August 1 via video link from New York City, Saakashvili said Poroshenko was aware of the case when he granted him Ukrainian citizenship in 2015. (RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service)