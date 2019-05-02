Saudi Coast Guard Says It Has Rescued Distressed Iranian Oil Tanker

Saudi Arabia says its coast guard has rescued a distressed Iranian oil tanker off the Red Sea port of Jiddah.



Officials said early on May 2 that it had received an emergency call from the Happiness 1 vessel regarding "engine failure and the loss of control."



The location was described as 70 kilometers south of Jiddah.



The vessel had a crew of 26 sailors, of which 24 were Iranians and two were Bangladeshis, officials said.



The Arab News quoted a Saudi Coast Guard official as saying all crew members were safe and that all necessary precautions were being taken to avoid any environmental damage.

The report did not specify the crew members’ current location.



Iranian state media did not immediately report the incident.



The Tankertracker.com website said it estimated that the tanker was carrying up to 1.22 million barrels of crude oil.

It said the ship had been traveling with a sister ship, the Sabiti, and that the Happiness 1 crew may have been transferred to that vessel.



Saudi Arabia, a mainly Sunni Muslim nation, and Shi’te-led Iran are bitter rivals in the region and have not had diplomatic relations since they were broken off in 2016.

