Saudi Crown Prince Set To Visit Russia For World Cup Opener

Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman will visit Russia for next week’s opening of the World Cup soccer tournament, Russian news agencies report.

Interfax on June 8 quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as indicating the powerful crown prince will likely meet with President Vladimir Putin during his stay.

"We're expecting [his visit]," Peskov told Interfax.

Saudi Arabia will face Russia in Moscow on June 14 for the opening match of the World Cup, the globe’s most popular sporting event.

Saudi Arabia and Russia are both major oil-exporting countries and have been cooperating on output levels, first by reducing production to raise prices and recently to hike output to ease consumer worries over the higher prices.

