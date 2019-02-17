Saudi Crown Prince To Arrive In Pakistan Amid India Tensions

Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is due to arrive in Islamabad for a state visit on February 17, with officials hoping he will sign lucrative investments deals that could shore up Pakistan’s ailing economy.



The trip, which is the first leg of an Asian tour, comes amid high tensions in the region. India has accused Pakistan of having a hand in a recent suicide attack that killed 44 Indian paramilitary police in the disputed Kashmir region. Islamabad denies involvement.



The crown prince, widely known as MBS, is to hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi, and army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa during the two-day visit.



The two sides are expected to sign investment agreements worth more than $10 billion.



Oil-rich Saudi Arabia has in recent months helped Pakistan's economy to prop up its rapidly dwindling foreign exchange reserves with a $6 billion loan, giving Islamabad breathing room as it negotiates a bailout with the International Monetary Fund.



Imran Khan was one of the few foreign leaders to attend an international investment conference in Saudi Arabia in October that was largely boycotted after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a fierce critic of bin Salman, at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.



Riyadh initially denied the murder, but now claims the journalist was killed in an unauthorized operation.



After Pakistan, bin Salman will travel to India, where he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He is expected to finish the trip with a visit to China on February 21 and 22.

