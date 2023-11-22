News
Scholz Tells Putin To 'End His Attack On Ukraine'
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on November 22 that he urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end Moscow's war in Ukraine and withdraw all troops during the first Group of 20 video call Putin participated in since the conflict began. "I called on President Putin to end his attack on Ukraine and withdraw troops from Ukraine's territory, so that this war can finally end," Scholz told journalists in Berlin. Putin told the group that it was necessary to think about how to stop "the tragedy" of the war.
Russian Teen Sentenced To Six Years For Throwing Molotov Cocktails At Recruitment Centers
A Russian court on November 22 sentenced a 17-year-old to six years in prison for attempting to set fire to two military recruitment offices in protest at Moscow's war in Ukraine. Yegor Balazeikin was arrested in February and charged with throwing Molotov cocktails at recruitment centers in Kirovsk and St. Petersburg. Balazeikin said his actions were strongly influenced by the death of his uncle, who was killed after volunteering to fight in Ukraine. The prosecutor said Balazeikin could not “hide behind” his uncle’s death, but said the defendant's age, health, and his confession were considered in determining the sentence. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s North.Realities, click here.
Poll: Nearly Half Of Americans Think U.S. Is Spending Too Much On Ukraine Aid
As lawmakers in Washington weigh sending billions more in federal support to Kyiv to help fight off Russian aggression, close to half of the U.S. public thinks the country is spending too much on aid to Ukraine, according to poll data from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released on November 22. Those sentiments help explain the hardening opposition among Republican lawmakers in Congress who are rebuffing efforts from President Joe Biden to approve a new tranche of Ukraine aid, arguing that the money would be better spent for domestic priorities.
Finland To Close All But One Border Crossing With Russia
Finland will close all but its northernmost crossing point on its border with Russia from November 24 in a bid to halt a flow of asylum seekers, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said. Finland will close three of the four border crossing points that remain open, leaving open only the Raja-Jooseppi checkpoint, which Orpo said “requires a real effort to get there.” Hundreds of people from third countries have recently entered Finland from Russia to seek asylum, prompting Helsinki to shut several border crossings. After the closures, migrants shifted to other crossings. Moscow denies funneling migrants to its border.
Albanian PM Calls For More Significant Increase In NATO Troops In Kosovo
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has urged NATO to further boost its military forces in Kosovo and deploy them along the country's border with Serbia, saying that illegal activity, including arms and narcotics smuggling, is currently “out of control” at the frontier.
Speaking on November 22 after a meeting in North Macedonia's capital, Skopje, with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Rama said there had been repeated attempts to significantly increase the number of troops in Kosovo.
During the informal meeting, which included the leaders of Western Balkan NATO members, Rama said that he asked NATO to be more present in Kosovo with a larger number of troops deployed on Kosovo's border with Serbia.
Croatian President Zoran Milanovic, who also attended the meeting, supported Rama’s proposal, which Stoltenberg said he would consider.
Rama said the deadly attack on September 24 by an armed group on the Kosovo police in the village of Banjska in northern Kosovo should serve as a warning.
“This event showed the great potential of destabilization and escalation of a certain conflict," Rama said, adding that during the meeting he pointed to the need "to guarantee the borders between Kosovo and Serbia -- a border which is actually out of control and is at the service of illegal activities.”
This includes arms and narcotics smuggling and activities that “mix with political activity against an ultranationalist background,” he said.
The increased tensions that followed the attack in Banjska, as well clashes that erupted in northern Kosovo in late May following municipal elections that were boycotted by local Serbs, have raised concerns that Russia could try to foment trouble in the Balkans to avert attention from the war in Ukraine.
Stoltenberg reiterated after the talks in Skopje that NATO doesn't see any military threat to its allies in the Western Balkans.
“But what we do see is an increase in tensions, especially in Kosovo,” he said.
He added that NATO has strengthened its military presence in Kosovo, known as KFOR, with about 1,000 additional troops and heavier weaponry.
During a visit to Kosovo on November 20, Stoltenberg said that NATO was considering deploying additional peacekeeping troops there. On his stop in Belgrade, he said that the recent violent outbreaks in Kosovo were “unacceptable,” and those responsible “must face justice.”
Serbia, which doesn't recognize Kosovo's independence, and Kosovo both want to join the European Union, which is mediating a dialogue between them that has stalled, prompting Brussels to warn that their refusal to compromise jeopardizes their chances of joining the bloc.
Stoltenberg said he pointed out at every meeting during his tour of the region this week that it is important to choose dialogue and diplomacy over conflict and war.
“Secessionist demands threaten peace in Bosnia-Herzegovina, and the main dialogue is essential for Belgrade and Pristina and their path to peace and prosperity,” he said. “It is time to overcome regional conflicts that have lasted too long.”
Rama, Milanovic, and Stoltenberg were joined at the meeting by the prime ministers of North Macedonia and Montenegro, Dimitar Kovacevski and Milojko Spajic, respectively.
North Macedonia has been part of NATO since March 2020 when it became the 30th member. Montenegro joined the military alliance in 2017. Albania and Croatia officially became members in 2009.
With reporting by AP
Uzbek Man Deported From France Arrested In Uzbekistan On Terrorism Charges
An Uzbek man deported from France in September has been arrested in Uzbekistan on charges of terrorism and smuggling, his mother told RFE/RL on November 22. Muhsinjon Ahmedov left Uzbekistan in 2016 shortly before Uzbek authorities launched a probe against him. In 2019, Ahmedov managed to move to France where a decision on his application for asylum was still pending when he was deported. The president of the France-based Association for Human Rights in Central Asia, Nadejda Atayeva, told RFE/RL that Ahmedov will most likely face arbitrary detention and bogus charges in Uzbekistan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Iranian Activist Says Judiciary Switches Suspended Sentence To Prison Time For Refusing Amnesty
Iranian poet and civil rights activist Atefeh Chaharmahalian says Iran's judiciary has ordered her previously suspended prison sentence to be executed, meaning she now faces spending the rest of her two-year, eight-month penalty behind bars.
Chaharmahalian, once a member of the Iranian Writers' Association's Board of Secretaries, was initially detained in October 2022 during the "Women, Life, Freedom" protests in Tehran and held in the notorious Evin prison's Ward 209.
Chaharmahalian announced via Instagram that her lawyer, Saeedeh Hosseinzadeh, has been informed of the decision to enforce the full term of her imprisonment, which she attributes to her refusal to accept an amnesty from Iran’s leader and her commitment to writing and defending people's rights.
"I neither accepted an amnesty -- I'd never consider writing and defending people's rights as a crime that requires an amnesty -- nor put down the pen," she wrote.
In February 2023, state media reported that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued an amnesty for "tens of thousands" of prisoners, including protesters arrested during the anti-government rallies sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody after allegedly breaking the law on the mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Many lawyers, human rights activists, imprisoned protesters, and former political prisoners have dismissed the amnesty decree as an empty gesture aimed at quelling a wave of dissent that has rocked the country for more than a year.
Since the widely publicized issuance of the decree, which resulted in the release of several political and civil prisoners, a number have been rearrested and are now facing fresh charges.
PEN America’s 2022 Freedom To Write Index put Iran second only to China in the number of the detained writers and artists at 57. The result was worse than the previous year, when Iran ranked fourth globally.
In a related incident, the activist HRANA news agency reported that film editor Fatima Zahraei has been given a two-year suspended prison sentence by Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court.
Zahraei was arrested on October 29 during the funeral of 17-year-old Armita Garavand, who had succumbed a day earlier to injuries suffered in an alleged confrontation with Iran's morality police in the Tehran subway over a head-scarf violation.
The death of Amini in September 2022 while in police custody for an alleged hijab violation released a wave of anger that has presented the Islamic regime with its biggest challenge since the revolution.
Garavand's case, and suggestions of a cover-up by the authorities over what transpired in the teen's last living moments, have drawn parallels with the events leading up to the death of Amini, which was also shrouded in mystery.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
Navalny Associate In Daghestan Sentenced To More Than Six Years In Prison
A coordinator of imprisoned Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's team in Russia's North Caucasus region of Daghestan, Eduard Atayev, was sentenced on November 22 to six years and five months on charges of illegally possessing weapons, explosives, and drugs. Atayev's lawyer, Israfil Gadadov, told RFE/RL that the court's ruling will be appealed. Atayev has called the charges politically motivated, saying police planted a pistol, ammunition, and drugs at his house. In recent months, many of Navalny’s associates have been arrested and charged with various crimes. Others fled Russia amid a broad crackdown on political and civil dissent. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Former Coach Of Daghestan's Kickboxing Team Wanted On High Treason Charge For Joining Ukrainian Troops
Local media cited officials in Russia's North Caucasus region of Daghestan on November 22 as saying that the former head coach of Daghestan's kickboxing team, Akhmad Akhmedov, is wanted in Russia on a high treason charge for joining Ukraine's armed forces to help repel Moscow’s ongoing invasion. Akhmedov, who trained 16 world champions in 15 years of work in Daghestan, moved to Ukraine in 2017 and last year became the deputy commander of the Imam Shamil battalion, which consists of natives of Daghestan in Ukraine's armed forces. Akhmedov also leads the All-Ukrainian Congress of the Peoples of Daghestan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Soros Foundation Accuses Hungarian Government Campaign Of Anti-Semitism
A political campaign by Hungary's government vilifying the head of the European Commission and financier George Soros's son is "propaganda deeply tainted by anti-Semitism," a Soros spokesperson said on November 22. A Hungarian government spokesman said the accusations were "groundless." Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government unveiled billboards on November 20 vilifying European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, the first time it has made her a personal target in a political campaign. The billboards, part of Orban's campaign for 2024 European parliamentary elections, depict
Von der Leyen alongside Soros's son Alexander, who chairs his Open Society Foundations, reading, "Let's not dance to their tunes."
Moldova's Government Asks Parliament To Extend State Of Emergency Until End Of Year
Moldova's government asked lawmakers on November 22 to prolong the state of emergency in the country by another 30 days from December 1. A state of emergency was declared in Moldova at the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022 Moldova shares a 1,222 kilometer border with Ukraine to the east. Prime Minister Dorin Recean's government argued that the extension was necessary amid an expected escalation of Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure during the incoming cold season that could disrupt the supply of electricity to Moldova. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
Ukraine Receives $1.6 Billion Tranche Of Macro-Financial Assistance From EU
The European Union on November 22 released a new 1.5 billion euro ($1.64 billion) tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Europe's funding has supported Ukraine's economic stability and public services since the start of Russia’s war. Today we disburse a new 1.5 billion euros. Our support to Ukraine has now reached 85 billion euros," Von der Leyen wrote, adding that more money will come. "We have proposed 50 billion euros for Ukraine until 2027," she wrote. Ukraine received the previous tranche of aid from the EU last month. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Poland Charges 16 Foreigners With Spying For Russia
Poland has charged 16 foreign nationals with spying for Russia, for allegedly preparing acts of sabotage and gathering information on military equipment deliveries to Ukraine. The charges against the spy ring, which was dismantled in March, were announced by the office of the intelligence service coordinator, Mariusz Kaminski. The office said all of the accused had confessed to committing the acts, which also included engaging in propaganda with the goal of turning Polish sentiment against neighboring Ukraine. Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that each of the accused faces up to 10 years in prison.
Kazakh Activists Urge Authorities To Toughen Punishment For Domestic Violence
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Several feminist organizations in Kazakhstan have called on the Central Asian nation's government to toughen punishment for domestic violence, saying that a failure to do so would allow more deaths like that of Saltanat Nukenova.
Nukenova died earlier this month after her husband, former Economy Minister Quandyq Bishimbaev, allegedly battered her to death.
Representatives of the women's rights groups told journalists at a press conference in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, on November 22 that the government must intervene to stop the rising number of domestic violence deaths across the nation.
"It is both chambers of the parliament, the Mazhilis and Senate, it is the president and government who have considered women's lives worthless," activist Aigerim Qusaiynqyzy said. "Why did they move the article on domestic violence that we call femicide from the Criminal Code to the Administrative Code in 2017? In those six years, scores of women have been killed by their husbands."
Since Bishimbaev was arrested on November 11 and charged with killing his wife, many in Kazakhstan have raised the issue of domestic violence, emphasizing that in many cases, including deadly ones, the perpetrators avoid justice.
Domestic violence has been a major issue in the former Soviet republic for decades.
Amid the public outcry over Nukenova's death, Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev publicly called on the Interior Ministry to have the investigation of the case under its "special control."
The Interior Ministry said earlier that, in general, more than 100,000 cases of domestic violence are officially registered each year, though the number of unregistered cases may be even larger.
International rights watchdogs have urged Kazakh officials to curb the spread of domestic violence for years.
According to United Nation's experts, about 400 women die in Kazakhstan as a result of domestic violence every year.
Kazakh Court Issues Suspended Prison Terms In Attacks On Journalists
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A court in Kazakhstan's second-largest city, Almaty, has handed suspended prison terms to five individuals after finding them guilty of being involved in a series of attacks on independent journalists.
The Almaty inter-district specialized court pronounced a 4 1/2-year suspended prison term to Oleksiy Tokarev on November 22 after finding him guilty of obstructing journalists' activities, violation of privacy, attracting minors to criminal activities, hooliganism, and vandalizing private property.
Four others, all of whom were younger than 18 when the attacks occurred, were given 16-month suspended sentences each. RFE/RL does not mention their names due to their ages.
The Kazakh Interior Ministry said earlier in March that "a foreign national identified as O. Tokarev" had been detained in Almaty, confessed to coordinating the attacks, and "agreed to assist" in the investigation by naming four of his accomplices.
It remains unclear who ordered the attacks.
In February, three attacks on independent journalists took place in Almaty.
A masked man physically assaulted investigative journalist Daniyar Moldabekov on February 22 while shouting, "Don't stick your nose where it doesn't belong!"
Two days earlier, another Almaty-based journalist and vlogger, Vadim Boreiko, said two cars belonging to his cameraman Roman Yegorov were burned in an arson attack. The incident happened four weeks after unknown individuals covered the door of Boreiko’s apartment with a spray foam. Boreiko, who runs a popular Giperborei YouTube channel, said the attacks were linked to his journalistic activities.
Also in February, the chief editor of the Ulysmedia.kz news website in Almaty, Samal Ibraeva, received a box sent by unknown people that contained a hunk of meat and pictures of her children, a parcel she called a fresh attempt "to intimidate" her and her staff.
In January, unknown attackers broke the window of a car belonging to well-known journalist Dinara Egeubaeva before setting the vehicle on fire. Egeubaeva also linked the attack to her professional activities.
International human rights watchdogs and the embassies of several Western nations have urged Kazakh authorities to investigate the attacks.
Kazakhstan ranked 122nd out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders' World Press Freedom Index.
With reporting by KazTAG
Armenia Signals Readiness To 'Reengage' In Peace Process After Baku's Offer Of Direct Talks
Armenia's Foreign Ministry has signaled its readiness to “reengage" in peace negotiations with Azerbaijan following an offer of direct talks from Baku.
On November 21, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry called for direct negotiations with Armenia at a “mutually acceptable” venue, including along the state border between the two Caucasus neighbors.
In response, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on November 22 that Yerevan is ready to reengage in negotiations on the condition they are based on the three key principles that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said were agreed upon in Western-mediated negotiations in 2022 and 2023.
The conditions, the Foreign Ministry said, are “mutual recognition and respect for each other’s territorial integrity without ambiguities; completion of border delimitation based on the [1991] Alma-Ata Declaration; and the unblocking of the region’s trade, transportation, and communications based on full respect for sovereignty, jurisdiction, reciprocity, and equality between states.”
Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had several rounds of peace talks under EU mediation before Baku launched a lightning offensive in September that ended three decades of rule by ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Azerbaijan has indicated in recent days that it rejected France and the United States as mediators because of their “pro-Armenian” bias.
Azerbaijan refused to attend a meeting with Armenia at the foreign minister level in Washington that had been scheduled for November 20 after allegedly “one-sided and biased” remarks were made by a senior U.S. official during a congressional hearing on Nagorno-Karabakh.
Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the Azerbaijani president, said Armenia “must understand that the roots of peace are here, and not in Washington, Brussels, and Paris.”
EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar told RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service on November 20 that Brussels is looking for “rapid steps” toward the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
“It's important is to move from the current state of absence of fighting to actual normalization," Klaaar said, adding that it would imply the signing of a peace treaty, the opening of communications, the delimitation of the border, and the distancing of military forces on both sides.
Ten Injured After Grenade Explodes At Kosovar Market
Ten people were injured when a hand grenade exploded at an animal market early on November 22 in the city of Prizren in southern Kosovo, local authorities told RFE/RL. Prizren police spokesman Vesel Gashi said three people suspected of involvement in the incident have been identified and that police are looking for them. Local news portal Gazeta Express reported that one of the three suspects threw the grenade following a quarrel in the market. Prizren, Kosovo's second-largest city, is located some 86 kilometers southeast of the capital, Pristina. To read the original stoy by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Siberian Court Hands Additional 10 Years To 'Angarsk Maniac,' Russia's Most-Prolific Serial Killer
A former Siberian police officer who is serving a life sentence for the killings of more than 80 women was handed an additional 10 years in prison on November 22 for the killing of three more women in 1997, 1998, and 2003. Dubbed the Angarsk Maniac by Russian media, Mikhail Popkov is the most prolific known serial killer in Russian and Soviet history. Andrei Chikatilo was convicted in 1992 and executed in 1994 for raping and killing as many as 52 people. "Chessboard Killer" Aleksandr Pichushkin was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 for 48 murders. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Russian Musician Eduard Sharlot Handed 13-Day Jail Term On Hooliganism Charge
A court in St. Petersburg sentenced musician Eduard Sharlot on November 22 to 13 days in jail on a hooliganism charge, hours after police detained him upon his arrival from Armenia, where he publicly protested Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The Interior Ministry said after Sharlot was detained that he was charged with minor hooliganism, the premeditated destruction of an official ID, and discrediting the Russian armed forces. A video Sharlot posted on Instagram in June showed him burning his Russian passport and addressing Ukrainian authorities by saying that he was against the war. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Ukraine, Allies Meet To Discuss Preparations For Winter
Ukraine and its allies are holding a meeting on November 22 to discuss ways to enhance protection against an expected uptick in Russian attacks on the war-torn country's energy and civilian infrastructure during the upcoming cold season.
The virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group brings together representatives from some 50 countries that back Kyiv in its war against Russia and is being chaired by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
"The focus will be on preparing for winter -- air defense, artillery, ammunition. But the projected needs always depend on what the soldiers at the front need. And they are constantly being updated," said Illarion Pavlyuk, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's top spokesperson.
Last winter, Ukraine's energy infrastructure was regularly targeted by Russian missile and drone strikes that caused civilian victims and damage as well as misery to millions of people who were left in the dark and cold amid below-freezing temperatures.
Ahead of the meeting, Austin and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius visited Kyiv as Washington and Berlin announced fresh military aid packages for Ukraine.
The United States and Germany are the two largest providers of military aid to Ukraine.
But more recently there have been concerns of "war fatigue" among Ukraine's Western allies, especially in Washington.
The meeting comes as Russian forces shelled the city of Nikopol, in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, early on November 22, causing casualties and damage and as Ukraine's air defenses fought off another wave of Russian drone strikes.
"The occupiers have targeted Nikopol region with heavy artillery four times since last night, regional Governor Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram, adding that two civilians were wounded.
"Two men aged 61 and 37 were wounded in the city center and eight private houses, vehicles, and a gas pipeline were damaged," Lysak said, adding that power lines were also destroyed by the shelling, leaving more than 1,200 families without electricity.
Russian artillery and drone strikes have repeatedly targeted Nikopol, causing casualties among civilians and damage to infrastructure. Last week, a man was killed in a drone strike.
Ukraine's air defenses said in a statement early on November 22 that Russia launched a multipronged drone attack on several regions overnight, but that all 14 Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down.
The statement said the drones were downed over the regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsya, and Khmelnytskiy.
It said that a Russian cruise missile fell in the Zaporizhzhya region without reaching its target but caused damage to infrastructure.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's 128th Separate Mountain Assault Transcarpathian Brigade reports that it struck a building in the village of Kumachovo in the eastern region of Donetsk where Russian forces were celebrating the Day of Missile Forces and Artillery on November 19, killing 25 troops. The claim could not be independently verified.
Novaya Gazeta.Europe and social media reports said Russian director and actress Polina Menshikh, who had come to perform for the troops, was among those killed in the strike, which employed HIMARS missiles.
On November 5, 19 members of the Transcarpathian Brigade were killed when Russian missiles struck a ceremony held in a frontline position in southern Ukraine.
Russia's Defense Ministry said on November 22 that its air-defense units destroyed three Ukrainian drones over occupied Crimea, as well as four Ukrainian naval drones.
"Three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed over the territory of the Republic of Crimea by air defenses," the ministry said.
It said that the four naval drones were destroyed in the western part of the Black Sea while heading toward Crimea.
The claim could not be independently verified.
WATCH: Ukraine marks the 10th anniversary of the Euromaidan protest movement that erupted after then-President Viktor Yanukovych refused to sign an EU Association Agreement. Massive crowds of pro-European demonstrators occupied Kyiv's central square for months to oppose Yanukovych's plan for closer economic ties with Russia.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces reported 48 close-quarter battles along the front line over the past 24 hours.
The General Staff of Ukraine's military said Russian assaults were repelled in the Donetsk region in the direction of Lyman, Bakhmut, and Avdiyivka.
In Bakhmut, which saw months of heavy fighting earlier this year before falling to the Russians, Ukrainian forces were conducting offensive operations, the General staff said.
Afghan Border Trade Resumes After Pakistan Suspends New Visa Rule
Cross-border trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan was back to normal on November 22, officials in both countries said, after Islamabad suspended a new visa rule. Commercial traffic ground to a halt on November 21 when Pakistan began requiring the crew of commercial vehicles to have passports and visas to enter, and Afghanistan responded by refusing to allow any trucks to pass. "Last night, officials from the Ministry of Commerce held a meeting with Afghan officials, reaching an agreement to grant another two-week extension for Afghan drivers," a Pakistan customs official told AFP. The governor of Afghanistan's Nangarhar Province confirmed that cross-border trade had resumed.
Hungarian Bill Would Criminalize Foreign Funding Of Election Campaigns
The Hungarian government wants to criminalize the foreign funding of election campaigns under proposed legislation submitted on November 21. The so-called "sovereignty protection bill" is seen as the latest clampdown by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist government on political rivals and critics. After the 2022 parliamentary elections, the government released declassified intelligence reports alleging that the opposition alliance received funding from a U.S.-based NGO, and Orban has claimed that U.S. taxpayer money had been used to finance the campaign to defeat him. Opposition parties deny the allegations, saying the funds came from Hungarian citizens living abroad.
Russia, IOC Clash At UN Before Member States Pass Olympic Truce For Paris Games
The UN on November 21 voted to adopt a traditional truce around the 2024 Paris Olympics despite objections from Russia. The Olympic Truce is a modern revival of an ancient Greek tradition to ensure warring city states allowed safe passage for athletes. Two years ago, Russia voted for the previous truce resolution, then flagrantly breached it by invading Ukraine four days after the 2022 Winter Olympics closed in Beijing. International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has urged international sports bodies to let some Russian athletes compete as neutrals. A Russian diplomat called this “completely unacceptable” before the debate on the truce, which was backed by 118 of the 193 UN members. Only Russia and Syria abstained.
U.S. Concerned Iran May Provide Ballistic Missiles To Russia For Use In Ukraine
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby has voiced concern that Iran may provide Russia with ballistic missiles for use in its war against Ukraine. Iran already has been providing drones, guided aerial bombs, and artillery ammunition and may be preparing “to go a step further in its support for Russia,” Kirby said on November 21, noting a meeting in September in which Iran hosted Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to show off a range of ballistic-missile systems. Kirby told reporters that in return for ballistic missile support, Russia has offered Tehran “unprecedented defense cooperation.”
Afghan Female Prosecutors Fear Being Sent Back To Afghanistan Under Pakistan's Deportation Program
Female Afghan prosecutors who served the fallen pro-Western Afghan government are concerned about being deported from Pakistan to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan more than two years after they fled the country because of fears of persecution.
The Committee of Afghan Women Prosecutors in Pakistan, meeting in Islamabad on November 21, said it is worried about the fate of hundreds of former prosecutors if they are forced to leave Pakistan as part of an ongoing drive to deport more than 1.7 million “undocumented foreigners” who are predominantly Afghan.
The former prosecutors, who fled Afghanistan after the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, have become targets of the criminals they investigated or helped convict.
Maria Safi, a senior member of the committee, said the ongoing forced deportation of thousands of Afghans from Pakistan daily are extremely worrying.
“This situation has forced us to face grave mental and emotional problems,” she said.
Safi said the prosecutors want Western embassies in Islamabad to process their immigration visas swiftly.
Former prosecutors estimate that more than 300 former Afghan prosecutors currently live in Pakistan. At least 30 among them are women.
They are among tens of thousands of Afghans in Islamabad waiting for Western embassies in the city to process their applications.
“We want them to not only process the cases of prosecutors, judges, and lawyers but all refugees,” she added.
Pakistani authorities have said these Afghans are exempt from deportation. But in Islamabad many Afghans pursuing their visa cases have complained of police harassment, bribes, and even forced expulsions.
“Pakistani authorities are not renewing our visas, which is a major headache,” said Muska Amiri, a former Afghan prosecutor.
“I have stopped leaving my house to avoid facing the police,” she added.
Farahnaz Hashimi, another former prosecutor, says returning to the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan she fled in late 2021 is not an option.
“I’m afraid that if I’m sent back to Afghanistan, I might be arrested by the Taliban,” she said.
Pakistani and Taliban officials confirmed on November 20 that more than 400,000 people returned to their countries after Islamabad first announced its ongoing crackdown on illegal foreigners on October 3.
