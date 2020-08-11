Schools In Armenia To Reopen On September 15, Education Minister Says

Schools in Armenia closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic will reopen their doors to students on September 15, Education Minister Arayik Harutiunian said on August 10.

Harutiunian made the announcement after discussions among senior government officials coordinating the coronavirus state of emergency.

The minister added that vocational training colleges and music and art schools will also reopen on September 15.

All establishments must comply with sanitary and hygienic rules set by the government, Harutiunian stressed.

According to the minister, decisions on universities and a number of other educational institutions will be made within the next week.

“Authorities overseeing the state of emergency, our other partners, and the ministry have jointly developed detailed procedures and guidelines on all issues, which will be published and shared in the coming days,” Harutiunian said on Facebook.

He said teachers, parents, and students "must work together to ensure a successful start and a smooth course of the academic year, taking into account the restrictions caused by the pandemic and excluding media provocations.”

All schools, universities, and other general education institutions have remained closed since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March when they switched to distance learning to ensure the continuity of the educational process.

The current state of emergency in Armenia is due to end on August 12, but the government plans to extend it for another month.

Armenia has recorded 40,433 coronavirus cases and 796 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Based on reporting by Robert Zargaryan