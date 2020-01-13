Schools, Other Buildings In Russia’s Far East Evacuated Amid Bomb Threats

Universities, schools, museums, and theaters in at least six cities in Russia’s Far East were evacuated on January 13 due to reports of explosive devices being planted in the buildings, authorities say.



Some 50,000 children and 3,500 teachers and staff were evacuated from schools and kindergartens amid minus 22-degree Celsius temperatures in Khabarovsk, which is situated near the Chinese border.



In the port city of Vladivostok, at least a dozen educational institutions and two theaters were evacuated.



Similar bomb reports were made to the northeast in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Ussuriysk, Birobidzhan, and Blagoveshchensk, a city of more than 200,000 people.



In December, mass evacuations of kindergartens, schools, universities, and other institutions in Russia’s Far East took place several times due to threats of explosions.



None of the bomb threats was confirmed.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax