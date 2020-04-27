Accessibility links

Ukraine

Sea Change: Reviving Ukraine's Navy

When Russia seized the Crimean Peninsula in 2014, Ukraine's navy lost nearly all of its ships and most of its sailors quit or defected. Now, with help from its allies, Ukraine is slowly getting its sea legs back. This is the story of those who remained loyal to Ukraine and were forced to choose between family and country when they left Crimea. But, as they rebuild their lives and their nation's fleet, rough waters lie ahead with Russia flexing its maritime muscle on the Black Sea.

