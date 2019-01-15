Accessibility links

Russia

Second Body Found In Debris Of Russian Apartment Block Hit By Explosion

Rescue workers at the scene of the destroyed top floor of an apartment building in Shakhty on January 14.

The death toll from an explosion at a residential building in Russia's southern city of Shakhty rose to two after the body of a second woman was found under the debris, officials say.

The Emergency Situations Ministry said rescue workers found the second victim early on January 15, a day after a blast rocked the nine-story building.

Investigators said they were treating the incident, in which four apartments were destroyed on the building's top two floors, as a gas explosion.

INFOGRAPHIC: Domestic Gas Explosions In Russia (click to view)



Two people were hospitalized, including a 2-year-old girl.

Three people remain missing as rescue works continue.

The blast follows a similar incident in the southern Urals city of Magnitogorsk on December 31, when an explosion sent a section of a 10-story building crashing to the ground.

Thirty-nine people died in the blast that authorities say was likely caused by a gas explosion.

Based on reporting by RIA Novosti, Interfax, and AP

