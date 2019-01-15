Second Body Found In Debris Of Russian Apartment Block Hit By Explosion

The death toll from an explosion at a residential building in Russia's southern city of Shakhty rose to two after the body of a second woman was found under the debris, officials say.



The Emergency Situations Ministry said rescue workers found the second victim early on January 15, a day after a blast rocked the nine-story building.



Investigators said they were treating the incident, in which four apartments were destroyed on the building's top two floors, as a gas explosion.

INFOGRAPHIC: Domestic Gas Explosions In Russia (click to view)





Two people were hospitalized, including a 2-year-old girl.



Three people remain missing as rescue works continue.



The blast follows a similar incident in the southern Urals city of Magnitogorsk on December 31, when an explosion sent a section of a 10-story building crashing to the ground.



Thirty-nine people died in the blast that authorities say was likely caused by a gas explosion.

Based on reporting by RIA Novosti, Interfax, and AP