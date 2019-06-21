Accessibility links

Georgia

Second Night Of Protests Outside Georgian Parliament

Thousands of protesters returned to the Georgian parliament to demand early legislative elections and the resignation of the country's interior minister. The June 21 demonstration came a day after violent clashes between opposition protesters and riot police on the streets of Tbilisi. The unrest was sparked by a Russian member of parliament being allowed to sit in the speaker's chair of the Georgian Parliament during an assembly of legislators from Orthodox Christian countries.

