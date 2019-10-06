Second Whistle-Blower Comes Forward In Trump-Ukraine Inquiry

A second whistle-blower "with firsthand" information about U.S. President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine has spoken with the intelligence community's internal watchdog.



That is according to a lawyer representing the original whistle-blower, who filed a formal complaint with the inspector-general last month that's triggered an impeachment case against Trump.



Lawyer Mark Zaid told ABC News on October 6 that the second person is also an intelligence official and has been interviewed by the inspector-general.



The Associated Press quoted Zaid as saying that the official has "firsthand knowledge that supported" the original whistle-blower.



The original whistle-blower claimed that Trump was "using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country" in the 2020 U.S. election.



The allegation is associated with the phone call Trump made with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on July 25.



Trump has repeatedly rejected the accusation.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, and the BBC