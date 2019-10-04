U.S. Appeared To Offer DC Visit To Zelenskiy In Return For Biden-Related Probe

Top U.S. diplomats appear to have offered Ukraine’s just-elected president a high-profile visit to Washington in return for Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s promise to conduct an investigation linked to former Vice President Joe Biden’s family, newly released e-mails and texts show.



A cache of correspondences was made public late on October 3 by U.S. House of Representative officials following a 10-hour interview Kurt Volker, the former special U.S. envoy to Ukraine who resigned last week after his name surfaced in a whistle-blower complaint.



In the morning ahead of a July 25 phone call between President Donald Trump and Zelenskiy, the envoy wrote a text message that said: “Heard from White House — Assuming President Z convinces trump he will investigate / "get to the bottom of what happened" in 2016, we will nail down date for visit to Washington.”



An adviser to Zelenskiy appeared to accept the proposal, which included a probe into Ukrainian gas company Burisma. Biden’s son, Hunter, was on the board of the firm at the same time his father was leading the Obama administration’s dealings with Kyiv. No evidence has been presented indicating any wrongdoing by the Bidens in the case.



“Phone call went well,” Andriy Yermak wrote in a text to Volker the day after Trump and Zelenskiy spoke.



Yermak then suggested several dates in September when Trump and Zerenskiy could hold a meeting. But the deal fell through when Yermak failed to put out a statement about the investigations.

The two eventually met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York but not at the White House in Washington.



In his meetings with House lawmakers, Volker said that “multiple people” in the State Department were worried about apparent efforts to link military aid to Kyiv to the administration’s desire for an investigation related to Biden, a leading Democratic presidential candidate to challenge Trump in 2020.



Volker became the first State Department official who is directly connected to the Eastern European country to testify before three House panels conducting an impeachment probe into Trump’s actions.



The House has also scheduled a meeting on October 11 with to Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Kyiv who was suddenly recalled earlier this year after an apparent dispute with the administration over policy toward Ukraine.



Democrats accuse Trump of abusing his office by asking Ukraine’s president to investigate Biden and his son.



After the meeting, Representative Eric Swalwell (Democrat-California), a member of the Intelligence Committee, said text messages showed that officials were particularly concerned about the role of Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer who has admitted taking a leading role in relations with Kyiv.



Republicans leaving the meeting said Volker’s testimony helped show there was no quid pro quo when the officials asked for a probe.



Swalwell disputed that, describing a text from one senior State Department official that read: “It’s crazy if we are trying to leverage U.S. dollars in security assistance for help in a political campaign.”



Trump has accused Biden and his son of corruption in their political and business dealings in Ukraine, but he has offered no evidence to support his claims.



The impeachment inquiry, which the U.S. president has called a witch-hunt, stems from a government whistle-blower's complaint that in part details how Trump, in the July 25 phone call with Zelenskiy, pressured him to investigate Burisma and Hunter Biden.



Leading up to the call, Trump had abruptly withheld some $400 million in military funding for Ukraine, which has been battling Russia-backed separatists since 2014.



A day after the Trump-Zelenskiy call, Volker, who was mentioned in the whistle-blower complaint, and U.S. Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland gave the Ukrainian president advice on how to "navigate" Trump's demands.



Volker resigned after his name surfaced in the complaint last week.



With reporting by the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Politico, Reuters, and AP



