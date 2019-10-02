Accessibility links

Ukraine

Pompeo Admits He Was On July Call Between Trump And Zelenskiy

Speaking to reporters during a trip to Rome, Pompeo said he was on the call because of his knowledge of U.S. policy toward Ukraine. 

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has confirmed he was on a telephone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that has spurred an impeachment inquiry against the U.S. head of state.

Speaking to reporters on October 2 during a trip to Rome, Pompeo said he was on the call because of his knowledge of U.S. policy toward Ukraine.

"I was on the phone call," Pompeo said during a news conference with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio, though he gave no further details.

It’s not unusual for the top American diplomat to be on a call with the president and a foreign leader, but Pompeo had not previously acknowledged his involvement.

In the wake of a whistle-blower complaint last week, Democrats are investigating Trump's request during a July 25 phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden is one of the main contenders in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination to run against Republican Trump in the 2020 election.

