Trump Remains Defiant As House Impeachment Inquiry To Intensify

U.S. President Donald Trump has ramped up his bellicose rhetoric as the Democratic-led House of Representatives moved ahead with its impeachment inquiry.

Trump suggested on September 30 that Adam Schiff, the California Democrat who is leading the inquiry, should be arrested for "treason."

The congressional probe was prompted by a whistle-blower's account that Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, currently a Democratic front-runner in next year's presidential election.

The whistle-blower's complaint cited a July 25 phone call between Trump and Zelenskiy during which the U.S. president allegedly pushed his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Biden and his son Hunter, who sat on the board of a Ukrainian gas company when his father worked in then-President Barack Obama's administration.

No evidence of wrongdoing has surfaced regarding either of the Bidens.

The Trump-Zelenskiy phone call came shortly after the United States withheld almost $400 million in military funding to Ukraine, causing concern that the president was using money approved by Congress for his personal advantage.

In a series of Twitter posts on September 30, Trump appeared to refer to comments made by Schiff, the House Intelligence Committee chairman, during a committee hearing last week.

Schiff "illegally made up a FAKE & terrible statement, pretended it to be mine as the most important part of my call to the Ukrainian President, and read it aloud to Congress and the American people. It bore NO relationship to what I said on the call. Arrest for Treason?" Trump tweeted.

The post followed a series of other posts from Trump in which the president said he wanted to face the whistle-blower, who he called "my accuser," and "the person who illegally gave this information" to him or her.

The whistle-blower hasn't been publicly identified.

Witnesses are due to testify in the House this week in hearings related to the impeachment investigation, including former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and Kurt Volker, who resigned last week as Trump's special representative for Ukraine.

