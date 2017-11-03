Security Tightened As Serbia Plays Albania In Europa League Soccer Matches

Strong security measures were imposed for a soccer match in Belgrade on November 2 where Serbian football team Partizanplayed a second-leg match with Skanderbeu from Korca, Albania.

Both teams are in the UEFA Europa league and have have qualified for the Europa League 2017-2018 championship.

The match was played without Albanian fans, as both teams and UEFA had agreed not to allow them to go to Belgrade. The same rule was applied on Octobar 19 when Serbian fans were not allowed to attend a Partizan match with Skenderbeu at Albania's Elbasan Arena stadium.

To enforce the restrictions, fans had to show their identity cards when they were buying tickets, and they had to sit in places that were listed on their reservation.

Partizan in a statement urged its fans to "cheer fairly and sportily“ without "chauvinistic messages.“ Partizan also warned fans not to "scandalize opponents on a national basis“ and "not to express anger and hatred.“

The club said that "another incident could the cost club a lot,“ and it could even be "kicked out of European competitions.”

Tension between Serb and Albanian sports fans remains high, reflecting broader political tensions in the Balkans.

An especially hot dispute lingers over the former Serbian province of Kosovo, whose mainly Albanian population declared independence in 2008 in a move recognized by most countries outside of Serbia.

In an incident that raised tensions among sports fans in October 2014, during a match between the Serbian and Albanian national teams a drone flew over the pitch carrying a "Greater Albania" flag.

