Self-Exiled Pakistani Rights Activist Says Her Father 'Abducted' In Peshawar

Prominent Pakistani human rights activist Gulalai Ismail, who fled to the United States after being on the run from authorities in her home country, says "unidentified" men have "abducted" her father outside of a courthouse in Peshawar.

Ismail told RFE/RL by telephone from the United States that her father, Mohammed Ismail, was returning home after a hearing at the Peshawar High Court when men "dressed in militia dress" picked him up.

She said his current whereabouts is not known.

His lawyer, Shahabuddin Khattak, told RFE/RL that Ismail, a professor, was "abducted from the gate" of the court.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief could not be reached for comment, while the provincial government spokesman, Shaukat Yousafzai, declined to comment before switching off his phone.

Mohammed Ismail and his wife face terror-financing and money-laundering charges and often appear before the court.

They reject the allegations and have repeatedly accused the police and intelligence officials of harassment.

Gulalai Ismail, 33, faces allegations of committing "anti-state activities" in Pakistan stemming from her participation in a rally in August 2018.

In November 2018, she was detained by Pakistani federal agents after landing at Islamabad airport.

She was released on bail, but authorities confiscated her passport and placed her on the Exit Control List, barring her from leaving the country, based on allegations stemming from a speech Ismail gave during an August rally organized by the Pashtun Protection Movement (PTM).

The activist has denied the allegations against her, telling RFE/RL in November that they were "part of a malicious attempt by state actors to silence human rights defenders."

Ismail, who won the Anna Politkovskaya Award in 2017 for campaigning against religious extremism, said she feared being sent to prison on what she and others consider to be trumped-up charges.

She managed to flee the country through Sri Lanka and arrived in New York City in September. At the time, she expressed concerns over the fate of her family and friends, who she said had been "harassed" by the authorities while she was in hiding in Pakistan.