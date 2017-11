U.S. Senator Richard Burr told a hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee on November 1 that Russian trolls organized both anti-Islam and pro-Islam protests in front of an Islamic Center in Houston, Texas, on May 21, 2016. Burr, a Republican senator who is also the committee's chairman, said the two sides used separate Facebook pages but were both operated from a so-called troll farm in St. Petersburg. (C-SPAN)