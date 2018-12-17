Senate Report: Russian Social-Media-Interference Operations 'Active And Ongoing'

The Russian influence campaign on social media in the 2016 U.S. presidential election campaign sought particularly to deepen divisions in society and suppress turnout among Democratic voters, according to a report produced for the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The report released on December 17 was compiled by the U.S.-based cybersecurity firm New Knowledge with data provided by the Senate panel from major tech companies Facebook, Twitter, and Alphabet, the parent company of Google.

The document says a disinformation campaign spearheaded by the Internet Research Agency, a St. Petersburg company that has been described by the U.S. intelligence community as a "troll farm" with ties to the Russian government, was aimed at stoking divisions between voters on controversial issues such as immigration, race, and gun control, and helping President Donald Trump win the 2016 election.

Along with another report expected to be released by the Senate committee later this week, it is the first comprehensive analysis of the Russian interference on social media to sway U.S. opinion, which the report, titled The Tactics & Tropes Of The Internet Research Agency, says continues to this day.

"Active and ongoing interference operations remain on several platforms," the report says.

One continuing Russian campaign seeks to influence opinion on Syria by promoting Bashar al-Assad, a Russian ally in Syria's civil war in Syria, according to the authors of the report.

