Senator Lindsey Graham Praises Trump, Warns On Iran

Lindsey Graham, the Republican senator for South Carolina, has warned against abandoning the Iranian people.

In a January 27 post on X, Graham wrote: "History tells us the right decision is to stand by those who stand with America and sacrifice for our common cause."

He mentioned the 2012 Benghazi terrorist attack on the US diplomatic compound in Libya that killed four Americans, saying "I remember how sick to my stomach I felt when we abandoned our people in Benghazi."

The Benghazi attack became a significant point of partisan dispute in US politics, with allegations of inadequate security and confusion over the Obama administration’s early public statements.

"To abandon the Iranian people and the brave Kurds would be, in my view, Benghazi times a million," Graham wrote.

Graham is frequently characterized as a hawkish internationalist who supports US military involvement abroad to confront challenges posed by nations such as Russia, China, and Iran.

He has consistently advocated a hardline stance on Iran, including the option of military strikes, considering the regime a significant threat to US interests, Israel, and regional stability.

Graham, an ally of Trump, praised the US president, saying he was "confident that President Trump, who has done a marvelous job protecting America, will make the right call" on Iran.