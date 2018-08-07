Senior Uzbek Police Official's Suspected Killer Reportedly Commits Suicide In Hospital

The suspected killer of a senior Uzbek police officer has reportedly committed suicide while in hospital.

Dilshod Akramov, the chief of the Interior Ministry's Main Directorate for Patrol Service and Public Safety, was found dead in his office on August 4. According to media reports, he had been stabbed numerous times.

One of Akramov's relatives and a top police official, who asked not to be named, told RFE/RL on August 6 that the main suspect was one of Akramov's subordinates, who had been detained hours after the killing.

The sources told RFE/RL that the suspect, whose identity was not disclosed, was admitted to a Tashkent hospital after sustaining several serious wounds, most likely because Akramov defended himself during the attack.

The suspect subsequently jumped out of the window of the high-rise hospital building and died, Akramov's relative and the police officer told RFE/RL.

The police officer added that Akramov's killing was prompted by "personal issues" between the two officers.

The Interior Ministry refused to formally comment while an investigation was under way.

Akramov was appointed to his position last month.

Before the appointment he had led the crime-prevention directorate of the Tashkent city police.