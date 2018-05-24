Serb Wanted For Corruption By Belgrade Nominated To Kosovar Judgeship

Opposition politicians and watchdog groups have criticized Kosovo’s parliament for nominating a man convicted of corruption in neighboring Serbia to be a judge on Kosovo's Constitutional Court.

The Kosovar parliament last week voted to appoint Radomir Laban to the court as a representative of the country’s ethnic-Serb minority.

He was nominated by the Serbian List party that represents Kosovar Serbs, estimated at 5 percent of the population. The Serbian List has ties to Belgrade but at times has shown its independence.

Kosovar President Hashim Thaci has two weeks to approve or reject the nomination.

Laban, who has a law degree, was sentenced in 2011 in Serbia to six years in prison for corruption as an official of the Serbian Customs Service.

He served half of his sentence in pretrial detention from 2006-09, according to Serb records.

After his trial, Laban was provisionally released pending the start of his sentence, but he instead fled to Kosovo.

In 2017, a Serbian court in the town of Kraljevo issued an arrest warrant demanding he be handed back to Serbia.

"Unfortunately, Kosovo has become a country which rehabilitates criminals into the most important constitutional institutions," Albulena Haxhiu of the Kosovar opposition party Vetevendosje wrote on Facebook. "This person should not be appointed a judge of the Constitutional Court."

The Human Rights Council in Kosovo also called on Thaci to reject the nomination.

Belgrade and Pristina have strained relations. Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008 but the move has not been recognized by Belgrade.

With reporting by Reuters