Twelve People Taken To Hospital After Serbia's Second Ammonia Leak In Less Than A Month
A dozen people were taken to the hospital and several homes were evacuated due to an ammonia leak in the Serbian industrial town of Pancevo, authorities said. All 12 were released after medical checks. The leak, the second such incident in less than a month, happened on January 12 from a tanker truck parked in a lot near Pancevo, 20 kilometers northeast of Belgrade, Radio Television of Serbia (RTS) reported. Authorities said a probe was under way to determine responsibility for the incident. Last month, Transport Minister Goran Vesic blamed poor infrastructure for an ammonia leak in a village in southeast Serbia that left two dead and a dozen injured. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Kremlin Reportedly Readying Putin's Nomination For 2024 Presidential Vote
A Russian newspaper says Kremlin political advisers are laying the groundwork for Russian President Vladimir Putin to run for reelection next year amid speculation about his political intentions. Kommersant quoted its sources on January 13 as saying that the election is likely to be held in March 2024, with Putin being a candidate regardless of the state of the conflict currently ongoing in Ukraine. The report came a day after the Vyorstka online newspaper quoted its sources similarly as saying preparations are under way. Putin, 70, has been president or prime minister of Russia since 1999 and, after constitutional amendments approved in 2020, may stand for reelection. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Popular Kyrgyz Blogger Arrested After Court Cancels His Parole-Like Probation
BISHKEK -- A Kyrgyz blogger known for his critical reports of authorities has been detained after the Bishkek City Court canceled his three-year parole-like probation.
Adilet Ali Myktybek, known on social media as Alibek Baltabai, was sentenced to five years in prison in November on a charge of calling for social unrest via the Internet, allegations he has called politically motivated.
The court ruled at the time that Myktybek would not have to serve his prison sentence immediately, but instead would be under a three-year parole-like probation period. If he served that period without any violations, the court said his five-year prison term would be cancelled.
The blogger's lawyer, Taken Moldokulov, told RFE/RL that the Bishkek City Court's decision on January 12 to send his client to a penal colony was made at the request of prosecutors who considered Myktybek's sentence too lenient.
Moldokulov also said that the court annulled the probation part of the sentence leaving the five-year prison term without changes.
"The Penitentiary Service is expected to inform us where exactly Adilet Baltabai will be serving his term," Moldokulov said, adding that the court decision will be appealed.
Myktybek was detained in late June last year after he was questioned by Bishkek police for a third time since May about his coverage of rallies by civil rights activists.
Following his release in November, Myktybek continued his blogging activities and took part in a rally on January 10 to express support to 26 jailed Kyrgyz politicians and activists arrested in October for protesting against a border deal with Uzbekistan.
Myktybek has been known for actively covering anti-government rallies and pickets in the Central Asian nation.
He is also a freelance correspondent for the Next television channel, whose director, Taalaibek Duishembiev, was handed a suspended three-year prison sentence in September after a court found him guilty of inciting interethnic hatred by airing a controversial report related to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Iran's Foreign Minister Says Talks With Saudis Could Restore Relations
Talks between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia are continuing and could eventually restore diplomatic relations that were severed years ago, Iran’s foreign minister said on January 13. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told reporters in Beirut that he met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud during a conference in Jordan last month that was attended by Middle Eastern and European officials. The meeting between Amir-Abdollahian and Prince Faisal was the highest-level encounter between the two countries since they cut relations seven years ago. Sunni powerhouse Saudi Arabia and Iran, which is majority Shi'ite, have been at odds since Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, but relations worsened after the 2016 execution of Shi'ite cleric Nimr al-Nimr by Riyadh. To read the original story from AP, click here.
German Foreign Minister Calls For African Solidarity Against Putin
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on January 13 called for closer cooperation between the European Union and the African Union to respond to crises in the world, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, climate change, and food shortages. In a speech to African Union (AU) leaders at the group's headquarters in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, Baerbock said Germany, France, and other European countries are counting on support from Africa. "We as Europeans need the support of our friends and partners worldwide in times when peace in Europe has been attacked by the Russian war of aggression," she remarked. Baerbock also called for AU support for reforms to the UN Security Council that would add additional permanent seats to the body, including two for Africa.
Russia Must Provide 'Immediate' Medical Care To Navalny, Germany Urges
Germany on January 13 demanded swift medical care for jailed Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny, who has complained of being denied access to hospital treatment by prison officials in Russia. Navalny "is in urgent need of medical assistance as numerous Russian doctors have pointed out. We call on the Russian authorities to provide this immediately and completely," said government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann. Berlin also reiterated a call for Navalny's release, saying his imprisonment is based on a "politically motivated verdict.” For the past two years, the 46-year-old has been held outside Vladimir, a town east of Moscow, after an embezzlement conviction, one of several rulings Navalny has denounced as attempts to silence him. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
- By RFE/RL
Ukraine Rejects Russian Claims Over Control Of Soledar, Says Fighting Ongoing
Ukraine has rejected claims by Russia that its troops have taken control of the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar, after weeks of intense fighting.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement on January 13 that it had captured the strategically important salt-mining town overnight. There have been several conflicting reports over who controls the town in recent days, and the Russian claim could not be independently verified.
"No, this is not true. Severe fighting is still going on in the town," Serhiy Cherevatiy, a spokesman for the eastern group of the Ukrainian armed forces, said on January 13 in comments to the media outlet RBC-Ukraine, just hours after the Russian ministry's claim.
"Ukraine's armed forces have the situation under control in difficult conditions," he added.
Ukraine said earlier on January 13 that it was facing a "high intensity" Russian offensive in Soledar.
“The night in Soledar was hot. Fighting continued. The enemy relocated almost all of its main forces towards Donetsk and is maintaining a high intensity offensive," Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Malyar said.
"This is a difficult stage of the war, but we will win this war. There is no doubt,” she added.
The Russian Defense Ministry said its statement that hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers were killed over the past three days of heavy fighting and bombardments. Ukrainian officials have said more than 500 civilians are trapped inside the town, including 15 children. Russian did not talk about any possible civilian casualties.
Russia has been throwing major resources into the battle for Soledar as it launches an assault on the city of Bakhmut, which is located about 10 kilometers to the southwest. Soledar would provide Russia with a secure and dominant artillery position within range of the city.
Establishing full control over Soledar makes it possible to cut off the supply routes of Ukrainian troops in the southwestern city of Artemovsk, and then to block and take into the 'cauldron' the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine remaining in it," Russia's Defense Ministry said.
The ministry's claim comes several days after the Kremlin-connected businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, who heads the ostensibly private Russian mercenary group Vagner, said his forces, which have been operating in coordination with Russian troops, had captured the city.
The Kremlin, however, had backed away from Prigozhin's statements, saying that while there had been a "positive dynamic in advances," people should wait for "official information" on the situation.
While Soledar is seen as strategically important, U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said a Russian victory there, or even in nearby Bakhmut, may not end up having a major impact on the trajectory of Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine, which is now in its 11th month.
"Even if both Bakhmut and Soledar fall to the Russians, it's not going to have a strategic impact on the war itself," Kirby told reporters at the White House on January 12, "and it certainly isn't going to stop the Ukrainians or slow them down.”
Meanwhile, a Russian Foreign Ministry official said on January 13 that Belarus could enter the conflict if Kyiv decides to “invade" it or Russia.
"From a legal point of view, the use of military force by the Kyiv regime or the invasion of the territory of Belarus or Russia by the armed forces of Ukraine are sufficient grounds for a collective response," Foreign Ministry official Aleksei Polishchuk told the official Russian state TASS news agency.
He added, however, that it was up to the leaders of the two countries to make such a decision. Belarusian soldiers have not participated in the invasion, but Minsk has allowed Russia to use its territory to stage operations in the conflict with Ukraine.
Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said speculation about the potential for a renewed Russian offensive via neighboring Belarus showed that Ukrainian defense forces "must be ready both at the border and in the regions.”
"We understand that, apart from powerful statements, we do not see anything powerful there, but nevertheless we must be ready both at the border and in the regions," he said on January 11.
Belarus lies directly north of Ukraine. The two countries share a border running about 1,100 kilometers.
On the diplomatic front, United Nations Security Council was due to discuss the situation in Ukraine later on January 13.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Kazakh Lawmakers Strip Nazarbaev Family Members Of Legal Immunity
ASTANA -- Kazakh lawmakers have approved a move annulling the Law on the First President-Leader of the Nation (Elbasy), depriving immediate family members of the Central Asian nation's former authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev of legal immunity.
The move on January 13 came two days after the Kazakh Constitutional Court canceled the law "at the request of lawmakers and in accordance with a June 2022 nationwide referendum that removed Nazarbaev's name from the constitution and approved the cancellation of his status as elbasy."
The law in question was adopted in 2000 and provided Nazarbaev and his family members, along with other benefits, lifetime immunity from any prosecution, except if related to high treason.
Although the law was canceled, Nazarbaev himself continues to have immunity from prosecution in accordance with the law on presidents.
Parliament this week also canceled Nazarbaev’s status of lifetime honorable member of the parliament’s upper chamber, the Senate.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has taken a series of moves since January 2022 to push Nazarbaev, who ruled the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist for almost three decades, further into the background following his resignation in 2019.
Though he officially stepped down as president, Nazarbaev retained sweeping powers as the head of the country's powerful Security Council. He also enjoyed substantial powers by holding the title of “elbasy.”
Even after Nazarbaev's resignation, many Kazakhs remained bitter over the oppression felt during his reign. Those feelings came to a head in January last year when unprecedented anti-government nationwide protests were sparked by a fuel price hike.
The demonstrations unexpectedly exploded into deadly countrywide unrest over perceived corruption under the Nazarbaev regime and the cronyism that allowed his family and close friends to enrich themselves while ordinary citizens failed to share in the oil-rich nation's wealth.
Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself. Since then, several of Nazarbaev’s relatives and allies have been pushed out of their positions or resigned. Some have been arrested on corruption charges. One of his nephews was sentenced to six years in prison on corruption charges.
Kazakh critics say Toqaev's initiatives were mainly cosmetic and did not change the nature of the autocratic system in a country that has been plagued for years by rampant corruption and nepotism.
Corruption Charges Against Former Kyrgyz President Dropped
Kyrgyz Prosecutor-General's Office said on January 13 that all corruption charges against self-exiled former President Askar Akaev have been dropped due to the expiration of the statute of limitations. Akaev fled to Moscow during the Tulip Revolution in 2005. He was president from 1990-2005 and for many years avoided returning to Kyrgyzstan. Since 2021, however, he made several short visits to Bishkek to be questioned in connection with the corruption investigation of the Kumtor gold-mine case. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
NATO To Relocate Reconnaissance Planes To Romania, Nearer To Ukraine
NATO is relocating several of its surveillance planes currently stationed in Germany to Romania, where they will be in closer proximity to Russia's war against Ukraine. The Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) surveillance planes are scheduled to arrive in Bucharest on January 17 "to support the alliance's reinforced presence in the region and monitor Russian military activity," NATO said in a January 13 statement. The AWACS planes, which are usually based near Aachen in western Germany, will be stationed at the Romanian Air Force base at Otopeni, near Bucharest, some 200 kilometers from the EU and NATO country's eastern border with Ukraine, and remain there for several weeks.
Putin Ally Suggests Confiscating Property Of Ukraine War Critics
A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin on January 13 suggested confiscating the property and assets of Russians who discredit the country's armed forces and oppose the war in Ukraine. Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, said current measures, such as fines for those who speak out against what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, were not strict enough. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Rule Of Law Risks Becoming 'Rule Of Lawlessness,' UN Chief Warns
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on January 12 that the rule of law is at grave risk of becoming “the rule of lawlessness,” pointing to a host of unlawful actions across the globe -- from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and coups in Africa’s Sahel region to North Korea’s nuclear weapons program and Afghanistan’s unprecedented attacks on the rights of women and girls. The UN chief also cited as examples the breakdown of the rule of law in Myanmar since the military ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021, leading to “a cycle of violence, repression, and severe human rights violations,” and the weak rule of law in Haiti, which is beset by widespread rights abuses, soaring crime rates, corruption, and transnational crime. To read the original story from AP, click here.
U.S. Envoy Pushes For Creation Of Serbian Municipalities Association During Visit To Belgrade
U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet stressed the importance of the formation of an Association of Serbian Municipalities during a visit to Belgrade aimed at clearing the way for progress in the normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo.
Chollet was in Belgrade on January 12 for talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, one day after he met with Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Pristina. He told journalists that he and Vucic discussed the formation of an Association of Serbian Municipalities, saying this is a key move that must be made and said it is in accordance with the constitution of Kosovo.
"We discussed this with the officials in Pristina and our position is that it should be implemented," said Chollet.
The formation of the association was agreed within the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina in Brussels, but the Constitutional Court of Kosovo found that some points of the agreement are not in accordance with Kosovo’s laws.
Chollet said there is a chance for a compromise between Kosovo and Serbia and that the European Union has made a proposal that is a good basis for conversation.
"What we wanted with this visit was to start those conversations. We hope that the negotiations will continue on the basis of that proposal," he said.
He also said that the dialogue on the normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo is very important for the stability of the region and Europe, especially amid the war in Ukraine.
He said that EU mediation on normalization is the best solution for the future of Kosovo and Serbia. The EU plan for improving relations between the two sides and achieving complete normalization was submitted to the authorities in Pristina and Belgrade at the end of the summer.
The plan, which RFE/RL has seen, states that the parties are aware that the inviolability of borders, territorial integrity, and sovereignty and the protection of national minorities are the basic conditions for peace. The plan also envisages the recognition of state symbols and a special arrangement for the Serbian community in Kosovo.
The plan was accepted by Kurti as "a good basis for further talks," while officials in Serbia expressed reservations on several occasions.
Chollet said during his meeting with Vucic that Belgrade and Pristina should focus on discussions on the proposal for Kosovo, as well as on the rapid formation of an Association of Serbian Municipalities, according to the office of the president.
In response to a journalist's question, Chollet said that he was concerned about the presence of the Russian Vagner Group in Serbia, particularly its attempts to recruit soldiers for the war in Ukraine, and is working with the government of Serbia and other countries to put an end to those activities.
He also urged Serbia to introduce sanctions against Russia.
"We believe that Russia's actions should not only be condemned but also punished. Russia launched a brutal and illegal war," he said, adding that Serbia is a partner, even though it has not joined the sanctions.
Washington understands the difficult position some countries are in, he said, noting that Serbia has taken significant steps and condemned the war at the United Nations.
Chollet met separately with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic, and Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic.
Branbic’s office said that Serbia remains committed to peace and stability and will continue to have a constructive approach through dialogue.
Workers At Chinese-Owned Mine In Serbia Protest For Better Wages, Working Conditions
Workers at a Chinese-owned copper mine in eastern Serbia held a protest on January 12 to demand higher wages and improved working conditions.
Several hundred workers at Zijin Bor Copper, located in the town of Bor, participated in the protest, calling for the Chinese company to respect the laws of Serbia and its Serbian workers.
Protester Srecko Karadzic told RFE/RL that he took part because of working conditions and because wages have not kept up with inflation.
"Insufficient respect for workers, insufficient respect for wages and standards,” he said. “Everything is more expensive, and wages are the same."
Goran Nikolic, who also works at Zijin, told RFE/RL that the workers are intimidated and said there are lists of workers who protest. These workers are then transferred to other workplaces, making others afraid, he said.
Zijin did not respond to RFE/RL’s questions about the demands of the workers and the claims about the existence of lists of protesting workers.
The company said in a statement last month that salaries are increased when there is an opportunity for it. It also released information about wages indicating the average salary at the mine is commensurate with the average salary in Serbia.
Negotiations between the management of Zijin and the trade unions on a collective agreement, which establishes the rights of workers and trade unions, have been ongoing since the beginning of 2021.
One of the sticking points is management’s adoption of the Labor Rulebook without the consent of the trade unions.
Caslav Gavric of the trade union Nezavisnost (Independence) told RFE/RL that the document is not in the interest of the workers. Gavric also said that the unions filed a lawsuit for the annulment of the rulebook.
Ivan Jankovic, a deputy of the Serbian minister of mining and energy, told RFE/RL that the ministry is involved in the negotiations.
"It is very important that we have an understanding and a partnership relationship from all sides, and this is what will enable us to solve the problems related to the collective agreement, and later to the Labor Rulebook. Just to be clear, the Labor Rulebook was created after the collective agreement expired, so we are actually talking about one document," he said.
Zijin mines copper, gold, and other ores in Serbia. The Chinese company Zijin Mining took over the state-owned company in Bor in 2018.
The company has on several occasions faced court proceedings and accusations of environmental pollution in eastern Serbia.
Based on reporting by Sonja Gocanin
Russia Sees No Danger From China's Relaxation Of COVID Measures
Russia sees no dangers from Beijing's relaxation of measures to fight COVID-19 and will not impose extra restrictions on people arriving from China, TASS cited a senior official as saying on January 12. China last month abandoned its strict anti-virus regime, prompting a rise in the number of reported infections. More than a dozen countries have since demanded negative test results from travelers arriving from China. But Russia is “not introducing any additional measures against people arriving from China,” said Anna Popova, head of the consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor. TASS said Popova made the comment on state television. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Bulgaria Investigates Cryptocurrency Platform Nexo Amid Fraud Allegations
Bulgarian prosecutors on January 12 searched about 15 sites in Sofia as part of an investigation into suspected fraudulent activities carried out by the international cryptocurrency lending platform Nexo. "We have taken active steps in the framework of investigations aimed at neutralizing the illegal activities of Nexo," said Siyka Mileva, spokeswoman for the Prosecutor-General's Office. Nexo is accused of "organized crime, money laundering, tax evasion, banking activity without a license, and computer fraud," according to prosecutors. Prosecutors said $94 billion had passed through the platform in the past five years. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Russia Releases U.S. Navy Veteran Held For Nine Months
Russia has released U.S. Navy veteran Taylor Dudley, who had been held in the country's Kaliningrad exclave for nine months, negotiator Bill Richardson announced. "It is significant that despite the current environment between our two countries, the Russian authorities did the right thing by releasing Taylor today," Richardson said in a statement on January 12. The release came one month after the high-profile swap of Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who the United States said had been wrongfully imprisoned. Dudley's detention had not been publicized and Washington did not say he was wrongfully detained.
Iranian Government's Draft Budget Sees Sharp Rise In Military, Security Spending
The Iranian government has presented a draft budget plan for the next Persian year with a significant increase in the budget of military, security, and propaganda institutions.
According to the bill, published on January 11, the budget of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) will increase by 28 percent, while the budget for state radio and television will rise by 42 percent. The budgets of the Intelligence Ministry and the Prisons Organization also see increases of more than 50 percent each.
The draft budget for the Persian year -- which begins in March -- comes as pressure mounts on the country from U.S. sanctions over Tehran's nuclear program and with Iranians flooding the streets to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini -- unrest marked by unprecedented shows of defiance by women and schoolgirls in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Iran's currency and economy have been wracked by U.S. sanctions and other punitive measures imposed since President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. The other signatories have labored since to salvage the agreement, but talks have failed to reach a new deal.
The Iranian currency weakened to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar on December 28, with $1 worth 440,000 rials, compared to 360,000 rials a month earlier, according to the foreign-exchange site Bonbast.com.
Before the beginning of the current wave of protests, the rial was valued at approximately 298,200 to the U.S. dollar.
The significant increases in the budgets of military, security, and propaganda institutions comes at the expense of several other spending areas, including a plan to reduce air pollution, one of the most important problems facing the country.
The government in Tehran plans to fund 12 percent of the budget with oil revenues, projecting exports of up to 1.4 million barrels a day at a maximum expected price of $85 a barrel.
Reuters reported that Iran has offered a discount three times larger than Russia for oil sales to Chinese refineries in hopes of driving up overall revenues. Iran has offered August deliveries at $11 below the price of Brent crude oil, which is $8 less than the price offered by Russia to the Chinese.
Following Russia's military invasion of Ukraine in late February 2022, Russian oil was hit with sanctions by Western countries, forcing it to seek new markets.
The weakening of the Iranian currency has been accelerated by dwindling hopes for the revival of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and global powers that had scrapped most international economic sanctions in exchange for limits to Tehran's nuclear program.
Negotiations to revive the deal resumed in April but have since lagged amid Western accusations that Iran was continuing its nuclear enrichment activities.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Hungary Angry As EU Blocks Education Grants Over Corruption Fears
Budapest has slammed the European Commission's decision to withhold grants from Hungarian universities as "unacceptable and intolerable" in the latest spat between the two sides. The commission said last month that 21 Hungarian universities will no longer be eligible for the bloc's Erasmus grant funding, which allows students to spend terms at partner institutions abroad. The universities would also not be eligible to apply for funding for the bloc's Horizon Europe research exchange programs, the commission said. The decision is part of the wider freezing of EU funds for Hungary over corruption concerns.
Rafiq Nishonov, Soviet-Era Leader Of Uzbekistan, Dies At 96
The Soviet-era leader of Uzbekistan, Rafiq Nishonov, has died at the age of 96 in Moscow. Nishonov's friends confirmed the death on January 12 of the man who led Uzbekistan in 1988-89 before taking the post of chairman of the Soviet of Nationalities, the upper house of the Soviet parliament (the Supreme Council of the Soviet Union). Nishonov became an adviser to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev weeks after the failed coup in August 1991 that led to the Soviet Union’s disintegration. He resided in Moscow until his death. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Iranian Court Confirms Six-Year Sentences For Two Labor Activists
An appeals court in Iran has confirmed six-year prison sentences for two labor activists, Reza Shahabi and Hassan Saeedi, the Tehran and Suburbs Bus Company Workers' Union reported.
The union said in a statement dated January 12 that the appeals court hearing was held without the presence of Shahabi and Saeidi. The two labor activists were convicted for "propaganda activity against the Islamic republic" and "assembly and collusion with the intention of committing a crime against national security."
In addition, Shahabi and Saeedi will not be allowed to leave the country for two years after their release and both were banned from joining political parties and using social media for that period.
Shahabi and Saeedi were arrested in May 2022 by Intelligence Ministry officers after they attended a rally marking May Day and to protest against high living costs and rising inflation. The participants also called for the right to establish independent labor organizations.
Shortly after, state television alleged Shahabi and other labor activists had met with two French nationals -- 37-year-old Cecile Kohler and her 69-year-old partner, Jacques Paris -- who have been detained and are accused of seeking to foment unrest in Iran.
The union said the court ruling has "angered and disgusted" their families and other labor activists and demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the two men.
The news comes as security forces across the country try to suppress anti-government protests in cities triggered by the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The protests over Amini's death came after a summer of unrest across Iran over poor living conditions, water shortages, and economic difficulties resulting from crippling sanctions that the United States has imposed on Iran over its nuclear program.
The activist HRANA news agency said that more than 500 people had been killed during the unrest, including 70 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Crimean Tatar Religious Cleric Gets 17 Years In Prison in Russia
A court in Russia's southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don has sentenced Crimean Tatar activist and religious cleric Raif Fevziyev to 17 years in prison on charges of plotting to seize power and organizing the activities of a terrorist group.
The Crimean Solidarity public group said the Southern Military District Court sentenced Fevziyev on January 12, with the first three years of his term to be spent in a prison cell and the remainder in a penal colony. The court added that after his release, Fevziyev will remain under parole-like control for 18 months.
Fevziyev, an imam of a Muslim community in Crimea, has rejected all of the charges, saying the case against him was fabricated by Russian police.
He was arrested along with four other Crimean Tatar activists by Russia-installed police in Ukraine's Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula last August after their homes were searched.
Ukrainian officials condemned the arrests of Fevziyev and four other Crimean Tatars at the time with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy calling the move "a blatant violation of human rights."
Since Russia illegally annexed Crimea in 2014, Russian authorities have prosecuted dozens of Crimean Tatars on various charges that rights organizations have called trumped-up.
On January 11, the same court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced five Crimean Tatars to lengthy prison terms on charges of being members of the Hizb ut-Tahrir religious group that is banned in Russia but is legal in Ukraine.
Rights groups and Western governments have denounced what they describe as a campaign of repression by the Russian-imposed authorities in Crimea who are targeting members of the Turkic-speaking Crimean Tatar community and others who have spoken out against Moscow's takeover of the peninsula.
Russia took control of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 after sending in troops, seizing key facilities, and staging a referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries.
Uzbek Prosecutors Seek Lengthy Prison Terms For Karakalpak Activists
Prosecutors at the trial of 22 people accused of undermining Uzbekistan's constitutional order for taking part in anti-government protests last year have asked a court in the southwestern city of Bukhara to convict all the defendants and sentence 20 of them to prison terms between five and 18 years.
The prosecutors asked the Bukhara regional court on January 11 to hand parole-like sentences to the other two defendants.
Uzbek authorities say 21 people died in Uzbekistan's Autonomous Republic of Karakalpakstan during the protests, which were sparked by the announcement in early July last year of a planned change to the constitution that would have undermined the region's right to self-determination.
The violence in Nukus, the main city in Karakalpakstan, forced President Shavkat Mirziyoev to make a rare about-face and scrap the proposal.
Mirziyoev accused "foreign forces" of being behind the unrest, without further explanation, before backing away from the proposed changes.
The defendants are accused of several offenses out of which the most serious, "undermining constitutional order," carries a 20-year prison sentence.
The trial started in late November in Bukhara, around 600 kilometers from both Nukus and the capital, Tashkent.
Mirziyoev came to power in 2016 after the death of his autocratic predecessor, Islam Karimov.
Karakalpaks are a Central Asian Turkic-speaking people. Their region used to be an autonomous area within Kazakhstan before becoming autonomous within the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in 1930 and then part of Uzbekistan in 1936.
Karakalpakstan is home to fewer than 2 million people out of a nation of 35 million, but it covers more than a third of Uzbekistan's territory.
The European Union has called for an independent investigation into the violence.
With reporting Gazeta.uz
U.A.E. Extends Lifeline To Flood-Ravaged Pakistan
The United Arab Emirates has agreed to extend payment on a $2 billion outstanding loan to Pakistan and to loan an additional $1 billion, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s office said on January 12. The aid comes as Pakistan is battling to recover from a summer of devastating flooding. Sharif was in the U.A.E. for two days of talks with Abu Dhabi ruler Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Sextuplets Born In Tajikistan Die One Day After Birth
Sextuplets born in Tajikistan's northern Sughd region on January 11 have died within a day of their birth, maternity clinic officials told RFE/RL. According to physician Nuria Dadoboeva, the mother of four girls and two boys gave birth to the children only six months into her pregnancy. The mother, 26-year-old Muborak Sohibova, who has two other children, remains in the hospital under medical supervision. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
