Explosions Rock Serbian Ammunition Plant; No Injuries Reported

Several explosions rocked an ammunition factory in the Serbian town of Cacak early on June 4, but no injuries or deaths were reported and workers were swiftly evacuated.

The first blast was heard shortly after midnight in the ammunition warehouse in the Sloboda plant, which produces home appliances as well as artillery ammunition, propellants, and explosives.

The mayor of Cacak, Milun Todorovic, told local media that about 60 workers on the night shift were all evacuated.

People living in the neighborhood were evacuated after the blasts, which damaged the windows of several nearby houses.

The cause is being investigated.

Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin said no one was injured in the explosions and that the "situation is under control." Vulin said the explosions affected a warehouse and not the production line.



The Sloboda plant was badly damaged in 1999 during the NATO bombing campaign against Serbia. The Balkan country's arms industry has recovered since then and exports artillery ammunition mainly to Africa and Asia but also to the West, including to some NATO members.

An explosion in 2003 killed three workers. Another one in 2010 caused no casualties. In 2013, a blast injured two people.

With reporting by Reuters