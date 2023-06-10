Serbians March In Sixth Anti-Government Demonstration Since Mass Shootings

Tens of thousands of people marched in Belgrade on June 9, criticizing the Serbian government's response to two mass shootings last month in which 18 people died. Cardboard figures depicting President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic in black-and-white striped prison suits were left in front of the government building. The sixth "Serbia against violence" protest since the first shooting on May 3 called for "stopping the promotion of violence in the public space," the removal of the interior minister and the head of the intelligence agency, and an end to the promotion of violence in the media and the public space. Earlier this week, in response to the string of mass protests, Vucic promised early parliamentary elections and the prime minister offered her resignation.