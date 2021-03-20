Belgrade Protesters Defy Ban, Gather To Call For End To Anti-COVID Measures

A few hundred people, mostly without protective face masks, demonstrated in central Belgrade on March 20 against the latest restrictive measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. Placards reading “Stop COVID Terror” could be seen alongside banners displaying anti-migrant messages and opposing Kosovo’s independence from Serbia. Speakers introduced as environmental activists also spoke against a lithium mining project that is reportedly planned by the international metals firm Rio Tinto. The rally took place despite a ban against gatherings of more than five people.