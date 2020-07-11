Riot Police Break Up Anti-Government Protests In Belgrade

Police fired tear gas to break up a demonstration in Serbia's capital on a fourth night of anti-government protests originally sparked by the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Clashes ensued after protesters threw firecrackers and stones at riot police guarding the parliament building in Belgrade on July 10. Police used their shields to push back the demonstrators and then chased people through the streets to break up the gathering. The rising discontent was sparked after President Aleksandar Vucic said a curfew would be imposed to stem an outbreak in the capital. The government later backtracked.