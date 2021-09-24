Bus Plows Through Playground In Serbian Capital, Causing Injuries

Local media in Serbia report that several people were injured when a public transport bus veered off the street into a children's playground in the capital, Belgrade.



Some reports quoted eyewitnesses as saying the injured included children.



But there was no official confirmation of the number injured as the authorities continued to investigate the afternoon incident in a residential section of the city's Zemun neighborhood.



One video showed a woman scrambling to reach a young child before the red city bus plowed at speed into a parked car.



Images showed smashed equipment where the bus had torn through the playground.

