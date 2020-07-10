Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Serbia

Dancing In The Streets Of Belgrade Following Two Nights Of Violent Protests

Dancing In The Streets Of Belgrade Following Two Nights Of Violent Protests
Embed
Dancing In The Streets Of Belgrade Following Two Nights Of Violent Protests

No media source currently available

0:00 0:00:51 0:00

Hundreds gathered in front of the Serbian parliament on July 9 for the third straight night of protests sparked by government-proposed restrictions to curb a spike in coronavirus infections. Most chose to sit on sidewalks, keeping physical distance while nationalists chanted anti-Kosovo slogans nearby. No major incidents were reported and some protesters danced to traditional Serbian music. On July 7-8, protesters tried to storm the parliament before being dispersed by police. In the face of the protests, the government backtracked on the restrictions.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG