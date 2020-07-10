Dancing In The Streets Of Belgrade Following Two Nights Of Violent Protests

Hundreds gathered in front of the Serbian parliament on July 9 for the third straight night of protests sparked by government-proposed restrictions to curb a spike in coronavirus infections. Most chose to sit on sidewalks, keeping physical distance while nationalists chanted anti-Kosovo slogans nearby. No major incidents were reported and some protesters danced to traditional Serbian music. On July 7-8, protesters tried to storm the parliament before being dispersed by police. In the face of the protests, the government backtracked on the restrictions.