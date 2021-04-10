Serbians Take To The Streets To Demand Action On Environment

Several thousand people blocked traffic in front of the Serbian parliament on April 10 in a protest against the lack of government action to prevent pollution by heavy industry. Serbia is ranked among Europe's most polluted countries and its reliance on coal for heating and electricity has had a devastating effect on its air quality. Protesters, who came to Belgrade from all over Serbia, held banners reading "Cut corruption and crime, not forests," and "Young people are leaving because they cannot breathe." The protest called "Eco Uprising" was also attended by green activists from Bosnia-Herzegovina and Montenegro who emphasized the importance of unity across the Balkans.