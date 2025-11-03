Serbian Parliament To Fast-Track Jared Kushner Property Development

The Serbian Parliament is set to approve a special law to fast-track a planned property development in Belgrade by Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, overriding local concerns about the project.

Legislators will gather on November 4 to discuss the proposals, backed by the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) of President Aleksandar Vucic -- who has spoken enthusiastically of the plan, saying it will result in a "magnificent hotel."

Kushner, who is married to Trump's elder daughter, Ivanka, and served as a White House adviser during Trump's first term in office, last year announced a $500-million hotel complex in Belgrade.

The development centered on a pair of jagged unoccupied modernist brick structures in the center of Belgrade, the former General Staff headquarters for the Yugoslav Army.

The site was bombed by NATO jets in the spring of 1999 as part of a campaign to stop Serbian forces from attacking parts of Kosovo, which was still part of the country.

Despite being bombed out, the buildings retained their protected status due to what activists said was their architectural significance.

The proposed new law overrides this by declaring the project a national priority, stating that "all procedures related to the implementation of the General Staff revitalization project are to be considered urgent," and "all state bodies and institutions are obliged to issue acts within their jurisdiction without delay."

How Did We Get Here?

The legislation follows a series of battles over the project.

In November 2024, the Serbian government stripped the buildings of their protected designation, paving the way for Kushner's company to move forward. That prompted outrage from historic preservationists.

In May, prosecutors announced that the cultural official in charge of the site's historic designation had forged a signature on a key document and had been arrested.

Goran Vasic, acting director of the Republic Institute for the Protection of Cultural Monuments, admitted he had fabricated an expert's opinion -- and an investigation is ongoing.

At the time, Kushner's company, Affinity Partners, denied any involvement in document falsification. It has also committed to building a memorial complex within the site dedicated to all victims of the NATO bombing.

The site was included in this year's list of most endangered heritage sites in Europe by Europa Nostra, the Continent's largest heritage protection organization.

When a delegation from the group visited the site in July, it said the complex was "a symbol of the collective responsibility to safeguard the cultural legacy of the 20th century."

The project has also been criticized within Serbia. In 2024, a former chief of Serbia's General Staff, Zdravko Ponos, accused Vucic of "investing in his political future" and likened any deal relinquishing control of the site to surrendering "a family jewel."

Politicians from across the spectrum have said it should be preserved as a historical monument.

'An Unmissable Destination'

But Vucic has said the project "will contribute to our capital becoming the center of this part of the world" and help Belgrade position itself as "an unmissable destination and desirable headquarters for the largest corporations, universities, and international institutions."

The head of the SNS parliamentary group, Milenko Jovanov, declined to discuss the proposals with RFE/RL's Balkan Service, saying only, "The explanation is on the parliament's website, and the rest you'll hear during the debate."

In the explanation of the law posted on the Serbian parliament's website, it is stated that the buildings were significantly damaged during the NATO bombing and their use has been rendered impossible.

It is noted that the revitalization project of the complex represents "a public interest of importance for Serbia's economic development."

RFE/RL approached Affinity Partners for comment on the bill, but there was no immediate response.

Kushner also has plans for a development off Albania's Adriatic coast. The project envisages turning a communist-era fortified island, riddled with abandoned bunkers and tunnels, into a luxury resort.

The Albanian government has approved the plans, valued at $1.6 billion (1.4 billion euros), and designated them as strategic investments, which allows developers to benefit from expedited procedures and other incentives.

Despite official approvals, significant details about the project remain unclear. There is no public information on whether contracts have been signed, environmental permits issued, feasibility studies completed, or construction plans approved.

Local NGOs and authorities have criticized the process for a lack of transparency, raising environmental concerns.

RFE/RL has contacted the Albanian Tourism and Environment Ministry and other official bodies requesting comment.