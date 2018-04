The Serbian capital hosted the annual Belgrade Marathon on April 21. Approximately 7,000 runners from over 70 countries participated in the main 42-kilometer marathon. Serbia's Kristijan Stosic won with a time of 2 hours, 45 minutes, 23 seconds. The event also included a half-marathon, as well as a race for children. Over 400 people with disabilities took part in the races. The Belgrade Marathon is one of the biggest sporting events in Serbia. It has been held annually since 1988.