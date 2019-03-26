Serbian Activists Commemorate Kosovar-Albanian War Victims

Serbian human rights activists held a commemorative march to the parliament building in Belgrade on March 26 to remember Kosovar-Albanian victims of the 1998-99 war in Kosovo. About 30 activists unfurled a banner in the center of the city with the names of 744 Kosovar Albanians, who were discovered in mass graves at a Serbian police-training facility in Batajnica, near Belgrade, in 2001-02. Serbian law enforcement ensured security during the march.