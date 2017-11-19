Serbian Journalists Seek Public Support For Media Freedom

Journalists and activists in five Serbian cities launched a joint awareness-raising campaign called Noise Against Blackout on November 19. More than 200 media outlets and civil organizations have united in the For Media Freedom initiative to collect signatures in support of a list of 13 demands, including a call to investigate all attacks against journalists. The initiative was inspired by a statement made by Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic on October 10 that "there is no objective journalism in Serbia." RFE/RL filmed campaign activists canvassing people on the streets of the capital, Belgrade. (RFE/RL's Balkan Service)