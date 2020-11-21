The remains of the patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church were transferred to St. Sava Church in Belgrade on November 21, where they will be buried the following day. Crowd control measures were being implemented in anticipation of the high numbers of believers coming to bid farewell. The church issued a press release promising to observe restrictions in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country. The 90-year-old Patriarch Irinej, known for his conservative views, died on November 19 from complications related to COVID-19. He reportedly contracted the virus at the funeral of the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro, Metropolitan Amfilohije, at the end of October. Amfilohije also died of the coronavirus.